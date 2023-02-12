Tech Nation Forced to Sell Assets After UK Funding Ends





Tech Nation, the British group that once touted as the backbone of efforts to create a UK startup scene to rival Silicon Valley, was forced to sell its remaining assets after Rishi Sunaks government ended its funding.

The group was formed by the government in 2014 to boost the UK’s tech industry through growth programs for startups and visa processing for overseas employees. Since then, a third of UK tech unicorns have passed development programs including Deliveroo, Monzo and Revolut.

Last month, however, the government withdrew a $12 million grant for the group and instead awarded the money to Barclays Bank, shutting down Tech Nation.

The move came just months after Tech Nation considered a lucrative deal with a Middle Eastern government, but ultimately rejected it, according to two people familiar with the company documents and proposals seen by the Financial Times.

Without external funding, business groups and technology organizations are invited to bid on intellectual property and other assets before the February 14 deadline. Sales include brands like Future Fifty, a program that supports late-stage tech startups.

Founders Forum, a networking group for entrepreneurs founded by lastminute.com founder Brent Hoberman, is one of more than 30 organizations that have expressed interest in bidding on some properties, according to those with knowledge of the process. Some groups, such as London Business School, considered bidding but decided not to proceed.

Tech Nations’ demise came after funding dwindled in recent years, chief executive Gerard Grech told the FT.

Are you sure [Barclays] Grech said he would do his best with the grant. I believe governments should align their own rhetoric with policies and support mechanisms that truly benefit the ecosystem, no matter what they say.

Due to lack of funds, Tech Nation explored other options to fill the 6 million funding shortfall before announcing the closure.

According to company documents, last fall it was close to 2.63 million contracts with the Saudi Arabian government to support future Saudi unicorns, and another 2 million contracts focused on supporting research-intensive deep-tech companies. F.T.

Additionally, according to the documents, it has engaged in a 500,000 proposal with the Dubai government to help British companies and venture capital firms expand into the Middle East. The governments of Dubai and Saudi Arabia did not respond to requests for comment.

I decided not to. [proceed with the contracts] It’s because we’re focused on the UK tech ecosystem, Grech said.

Efforts to secure alternative private sector funding have failed, he added, and proposals to become a public entity and transition to government ownership were rejected, he added.

Tech Nation will continue to operate a visa processing program for tech staff on behalf of the UK Home Office until the end of March.

Technical groups, including the lobbying group Coadec, are in early talks with the Home Office about how to proceed with the visa program. The Department of Home Affairs said applications would not be affected while it sought long-term changes to its plans.

