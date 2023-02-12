Britain and the Arctic’, Foreign Secretary Rod Goldsmith — MercoPress





Saturday 11 February 2023 – Launch of Foreign Secretary Lord Goldsmith’s ‘Looking North: Britain and the Arctic’ at 15:44 UTC Climate change is devastating Arctic ecosystems and communities. Sea ice and the Greenland ice sheet are melting rapidly. Permafrost is melting

Sir Goldsmith, Secretary of State for Arctic Affairs, delivered a keynote address to launch the UK’s new Arctic policy framework.

good morning. Thank you for being part of the launch of the UK Government’s new Arctic policy framework, “Looking North”.

We drafted it through an agreement with Arctic Partners, and we truly appreciate it. We also thank our colleagues in government from other departments for their valuable contributions.

Throughout this document, we reaffirm our commitment to the Arctic region. Of course Britain is not an Arctic country, but the Arctic is absolutely vital to our interests. Because our climate, weather and biodiversity are all inextricably linked.

The UK government created the first Arctic Policy Framework in 2013. And within that, we have identified ‘respect, cooperation and appropriate leadership’ as guiding principles for the approach the UK is taking in the region. And that principle absolutely applies today.

In ‘Looking North’, we’ve adjusted our approach in response to evolving impacts on the Arctic.

The region is at the mercy of kaleidoscopic forces, increasingly influenced by climatic, environmental and geopolitical headwinds. So let’s outline some of the key security, environmental and economic challenges and how the UK is addressing them through our expertise and partnerships.

security. First of all, security. It remains our strategic goal for the Arctic to become an area of ​​high cooperation and low tension, but clearly that vision is at risk. As the sea ice melted, it became more accessible to more players. And the Russian invasion of Ukraine undermined stability throughout the neighborhood.

The British government is committed to ensuring that the Arctic remains safe and peaceful. We have strong relationships with almost all Arctic countries. And through NATO, Joint Expeditionary Force, Northern Group, and Arctic Security Force roundtables, we have strengthened our partnerships with our partners to maintain stability and security throughout the region.

Last year we published publicly the UK’s contribution to defense in the High North in a paper of the same name. And we stand ready to defend and, where appropriate, assert our rights against those who challenge the international order, threaten regional stability or restrict our freedom of navigation.

Because we are the closest neighbors to the Arctic, regional security is also central to our security.

Climate change and the environment. Second, climate change. Climate change is undoubtedly the clearest and most significant existential threat to the Arctic that we know of today.

In 2021, the Arctic Monitoring and Assessment Program reported that Arctic temperatures are increasing three times faster than the global average. A new study last year raised this four times faster than the global average.

And we know that rising temperatures have profound implications for people living in the Arctic, for biodiversity, and for the world at large.

Climate change is devastating Arctic ecosystems and communities. Sea ice and the Greenland ice sheet are melting rapidly. Permafrost is melting. And nature is already showing signs of struggling to adapt. Migration patterns are already changing.

And changes in the Arctic will have serious repercussions for Britain. For example, the increasing frequency of extreme weather, flooding, and damaging the biodiversity we share and value.

The UK government has made climate change a top priority. That was reflected in the integrated review. That will be reflected in the reorganization of the integrated review. It has been reflected in international development strategies.

And last year in Glasgow, COP26 was a collective acknowledgment of the work needed around the world to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees.

We are delivering on our commitment to provide up to £11.6 billion in international climate finance over five years, and are working with our partner countries to reduce emissions and protect the environment. Helping us adapt to the unfortunate and inevitable changes associated with climate change.

Addressing the biodiversity crisis therefore remains a priority issue not only for me but also for the wider UK government. The UK played a leading role in shaping the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, adopted in December. We wanted a ‘Paris moment’ for nature, and it happened. The agreement includes an ambitious global target and package of targets and a central mission to halt and reverse biodiversity loss by 2030 and put the natural world on a path to recovery by the end of this decade.

We have continuously fought for better international regulations to protect our oceans, and we will continue to do so. And to support the protection of fragile marine ecosystems, we will accede to the Central Arctic Sea Fisheries Agreement as soon as possible.

people and prosperity. Of course, fishing is vital to the Arctic economy and serves as a reminder that the region is home to nearly 4 million people, among other things. It is a vibrant and diverse region with communities, cultures, languages ​​and traditions.

The British Government recognizes the diversity of Arctic Indigenous communities and respects their rights, views, interests, cultures and traditions. We are investing £7.6 million in a multi-partner research program to address the impacts of environmental change on the Inuit Nunangat, their traditional homeland of Canada, putting Aboriginal communities at the center of Arctic science.

Of course, changes in the Arctic also open up new commercial avenues. And people in the Arctic should benefit from that opportunity.

The UK has a lot of expertise to offer including specialized maritime and financial services. We have a clear vision of a prosperous Arctic, where economic development takes place in a safe, responsible and sustainable manner and does not damage the Arctic’s natural, fragile and unique environment.

In particular, the mining industry and growing navigation opportunities within the Arctic must be carefully managed to protect fragile marine ecosystems. We have to think very hard about whether or not we want deep-sea mining in the Arctic Ocean, not just in the UK, but with our friends and allies around the world.

The UK Government is committed to working with partners to ensure effective governance and environmental protection to regulate ships operating in Arctic waters.

We are also involved in the Mining Industry Transparency Initiative and Voluntary Principles on Security and Human Rights in the Mining Industry. This principle applies to mines in the Arctic just as it applies everywhere else. And we will encourage all countries to adopt the highest possible standards of environmental and social governance.

partnership and collaboration. The challenges and opportunities facing the Arctic can only be managed through effective international cooperation. The UK Government and our science and research sectors maintain strong relationships with our Arctic partners and we will strengthen these relationships.

British science has been instrumental in shaping our understanding of the Arctic. In terms of published research, UK-based scientists rank first among non-Arctic countries in the number of published papers.

And since 2012, British researchers have received more than £56 million in Arctic science funding, in addition to investments in infrastructure and other assets. The Government’s Science and Innovation Network has been instrumental in facilitating collaborative international Arctic research and enabling Indigenous researchers to play a full role.

Arctic Council

It remains the preeminent intergovernmental forum for Arctic cooperation. The UK has been an observer of the Commission since its first meeting and has provided considerable expertise to the Commission’s work.

We fully supported last year’s decision to suspend the Arctic Council’s activities following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. And we are grateful to continue to contribute to Council projects where it has been appropriate.

We look forward to interacting with the next Norwegian Chair and look forward to further opportunities for UK experts to be involved in the work of the Committee.

conclusion. In conclusion, ‘Looking North’ sets out the UK’s approach to becoming a trusted and active partner in the Arctic.

We have an ongoing interest in this area and have a lot to offer in terms of our expertise. We have a vision of a cleaner, greener, safer, safer and more prosperous Arctic. And we will continue to work with our Arctic partners to realize that vision.

Thank you very much.

The Arctic Council is a high-level intergovernmental forum dealing with issues facing Arctic governments and Arctic Indigenous peoples. It was founded on September 19, 1996 in Ottawa, Canada and its members are Canadian. Denmark; Finland; Iceland; Norway; russia; Sweden; USA

