The truth behind the ‘He Gets Us’ ads that aired during the Super Bowl

Between star-studded commercials and plenty of football, this year’s Super Bowl watchers are being taken to church.

He Gets Us, a campaign promoting Jesus and Christianity, is running two in-game ads as part of a staggering $100 million media investment. For many, the spots will be nothing new: He Gets Us content has been dotting TV screens, billboards and social media feeds since a nationwide launch in 2022.

The campaign is gripping, portraying the central figure of Christianity as an immigrant, refugee, radical, women’s rights activist and bulwark against racial injustice and political corruption. The He Gets Us website features content on hot topics, like artificial intelligence and social justice.

Whatever you face, Jesus faced it too, the campaign claims.

He gets noticed. One of the campaign videos, titled The Rebel, racked up 122 million views on YouTube in 11 months. Google searches for He Gets Us have increased since the start of the year.

The campaign fits naturally into the NFL, whose games have long contained religious symbols. Players often pray on the field and point to the sky after touchdowns.

But certain details about the He Gets Us ads have set off alarm bells among young people and religious skeptics, two groups the campaign specifically aims to appeal to.

Some of the campaign’s major donors and its holding company have ties to conservative political goals and far-right ideologies that seem at odds with the campaign’s inclusive messaging.

The chain of influence behind He Gets Us can be tracked through public records and information on the campaign site. The campaign is an affiliate of The Servant Foundation, also known as Signatry.

According to research compiled by left-leaning outlet Jacobin, The Servant Foundation has donated tens of millions to the Alliance Defending Freedom, a conservative Christian legal group. The ADF has been involved in several legislative initiatives to restrict LGBTQ rights and strike down non-discrimination legislation in the Supreme Court.

CNN has contacted the Servant Foundation for comment.

While donors who support He Gets Us can choose to remain anonymous, Hobby Lobby co-founder David Green claims to be a big contributor to the campaign’s multi-million dollar coffers. Hobby Lobby has been at the center of several legal controversies, including support for anti-LGBTQ legislation and a successful years-long legal fight that ultimately led to the Supreme Court allowing companies to deny birth control medical coverage based on of religious beliefs. .

Green discussed his involvement in the campaign and Super Bowl commercials, during a November 2022 interview with conservative talk show host Glenn Beck.

We want to say we are a lot of different people that he understands us, Green said. [Jesus] understands us. He loves those we hate. I think you have to let the public know that and create a movement.

He Gets Us does not list donors on its website. Funding for He Gets Us comes from a diverse group of individuals and entities with a common goal of sharing the story of Jesus authentically, says the site’s funding information page. Most people who drive He Gets Us, including our donors, choose to remain anonymous because the story is not about them and they don’t want the credit.

Jason Vanderground, spokesperson for He Gets Us and president of creative marketing company HAVEN, told CNN that The Servant Foundation uses a fund that unites donors to provide joint support to organizations while ensuring organizations can operate. without donors assigning specific messages.

Funding for the campaign comes from a diverse group of individuals and entities with a common goal of sharing the story of Jesus authentically, he said.

Rest assured they are not left or right wing or a political organization of any kind, the He Gets Us site reads. Nor were they affiliated with any church or a particular denomination.

Although it gets us told that it is not meant to be tied to any particular Christian ideology, it does have theological ties to evangelical practices as well as financial practices. In general, Christian evangelism is closely tied to conservatism and is a hugely influential force in American politics.

On the He Gets Us outreach site, aimed at churches and marketers who want to engage with the campaign, the organization sets out its beliefs:

It gets us chosen not to have our own separate statement of beliefs. Each participating church/ministry will generally have its own language. In the meantime, we generally recognize the Lausanne Convention as reflecting the spirit and intent of this movement and the churches that partner with He Gets Us Explorers affirm the Lausanne Convention.

This information doesn’t appear to be anywhere on the main public-facing He Gets Us site.

The Lausanne Pact of 1974 is an important unifying document in evangelical Christian churches, while the Lausanne movement itself was started by prominent evangelical Christian leader Billy Graham. Documents and decisions from the tops of the movements denounced the idolatry of disordered sexuality and focused heavily on the impact of the devil and sin on national cultures.

The influence of Graham, one of the founders of modern American evangelism, is also evident in the speakers and partners of He Gets Us. Some of them are affiliated with groups bearing Graham’s name, including the Billy Graham Center at Wheaton College, a liberal arts institution in Illinois.

Although Wheaton College has a long history of abolitionism and racial justice, Campus Pride also ranked it as one of the worst campuses for LGBTQ youth. Students are required to sign a community covenant stating that Christianity condemns sexual immorality, including homosexuality and adultery.

CNN asked Vanderground, the representative of He Gets Us, if the campaign supports and affirms LGBTQ Christians.

The debate over LGBTQ+ issues is a prime example of how the real Jesus is too often lost, overlooked or distorted in debates over political and social issues, he said. Our goal is to help people see and consider Jesus as shown in the Bible. He receives us and He loves us, and that includes people on all sides of these issues.

The minds behind He Gets Us say the campaign’s message is intended to appeal to young people and those who may view Christianity as toxic and divisive.

Often when people look at Christianity, unfortunately they see it as much more hypocritical, critical, discriminatory, Vanderground told Tom Foreman on CNN.

Tried to unite the American people around confusing love and forgiveness [of Jesus].

By design, our media messages focus on his humanity since we’ve learned they resonate with the widest audience possible, reads the He Gets Us partner site. We also offer open opportunities, for anyone wishes, to connect with our partners to learn more about Jesus.

News of the campaign has sparked excitement among Christian groups and online influencers. But other Christians, including those in the growing deconstruction movement who are reassessing their relationship with religion, aren’t buying it.

Dr. Kevin M. Young, a pastor and Bible scholar who discusses Christianity on social media, says the campaign will do little to assuage people’s criticism of the church.

Young people are digital natives who understand the difference between effective marketing and authenticity, he says. Mega-churches, mega-events, and mega-marketing spend are seen as money that could have been used to fund community programs and advocacy for the oppressed such as refugees, LGBTQ+ people, the right to abortion and the poor.

Instead, says Young, they would rather see action and accountability.

Young people want a church that will leather their faith and do something for those who are in danger; those whom the Church itself has harmed.

Some He Gets Us posts make oblique references to cancel culture, which raises a red flag for some who view the term as highly political and a staple of conservative rhetoric. A message uses the tagline, Jesus has been cancelled.

When it comes to crucifixion and undoing culture, I don’t see much to compare, writes Josiah R. Daniels for Sojourner, a Christian publication. Moreover, imagining Jesus as apolitical is itself a political decision, and it is a decision that aligns with politically and financially powerful interests.

Other Christians criticized the campaign for an entirely different reason: because it was too vague and apparently downplayed biblical teachings and the holiness of Jesus.

Conservative pundit Charlie Kirk took aim at the campaign, saying those involved were taken on a ride by these woke crooks.

Vanderground says the campaign is committed to being faithful to Scripture.

[W]We believe it’s more important than ever that the real, authentic Jesus be represented in the public market as he is in the Bible, he told CNN.

The ad campaign comes as Christian identity has declined in the United States in recent decades. According to data from Pew Research, about 63% of American adults identified as Christian in 2022, up from about 90% in the 1990s. Young adults in particular are driving the slowdown.

Jesus doesn’t have an image problem, but Christians and their churches do, Young says. These campaigns end up being PR for the wrong issue. Young people are advised. One of their main problems with evangelism and the modern church in America is the amount of money spent on itself.

The two new Super Bowl ads alone are a big spend, with 30-second spots for the game hitting a record $7 million in 2023. Vanderground told Christianity Today the campaign plans to invest $1 billion dollars in spreading their message.

It is exactly this investment, and the people behind it, that has led some Christians to wonder if He Gets Us will actually lead people to Jesus, and if so, what path they will ultimately be encouraged to take.

