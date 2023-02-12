Migrants looking for US sponsors find dodgy offers online





Pedro Yudel Bruzon was looking for someone in the United States to support his efforts to seek asylum when he landed on a Facebook page filled with posts asking for up to $10,000 for a financial sponsor.

It’s part of an underground market that has emerged since the Biden administration announced it would accept 30,000 immigrants arriving by air from Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua and Haiti each month. Applicants for the humanitarian parole program need someone in the United States, often a friend or relative, to promise to provide financial support for at least two years.

Bruzon, who lives in Cuba, doesn’t know anyone who can, so he searched online. But he also doesn’t have the money to pay a sponsor and isn’t sure the offers or those making them are real. He fears being exploited or falling prey to a scam.

They call it humanitarian parole, but it has nothing to do with being a humanitarian, said Bruzon, who said he struggled to feed himself and his mother what he was winning as a 33-year-old Havana security guard. Everyone wants money, even members of the same family.

It’s unclear how many people in the United States may have charged migrants to sponsor them, but Facebook groups with names like US Sponsors post dozens of posts offering and seeking financial support.

Several immigration attorneys said they couldn’t find any specific laws prohibiting people from charging money to sponsorship recipients.

As long as everything is correct on the form and there are no fraudulent declarations, it can be legal, said attorney Taylor Levy, who has worked for a long time along the border around El Paso, at the Texas. But what worries me are the risks in terms of trafficking and exploitation. If lying is involved, it could be fraud.

Also, she noted, it seems counterintuitive to pay someone to promise to provide financial support.

Attorney Leon Fresco, former senior aide to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, said the charge of being a sponsor is a gray area and the United States should send a strong message against the practice.

Kennji Kizuka, a lawyer and director of asylum policy for the International Rescue Committee, which resettles newcomers to the United States, said this kind of thing happens with every new US program to benefit migrants.

It looks like some will just take people’s money and people won’t get anything in return, Kizuka said.

Levy said such exploitation around a similar US program for Ukrainians prompted the government to publish an online guide on how to spot and protect against human trafficking programs.

A common scheme with immigration programs is known as notario fraud and involves people calling themselves notarios pblicos charging large sums. In Latin America, the term refers to lawyers with special qualifications, leading migrants to believe that they are lawyers capable of providing legal advice. In the United States, notaries public are simply empowered to witness the signing of legal documents and take oaths.

In another scheme, someone poses as an American official asking for money. US Government Note: We do not accept Western Union, MoneyGram, PayPal, or gift cards as payment for immigration fees.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services warns of potential scams with the Humanitarian Parole Program for Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans that rolled out last month and notes online that the program is free.

Fulfilling our humanitarian mission while preserving the integrity of the immigration system is a top priority for USCIS, the agency said in response to questions about the potential for exploitation. He says the agency carefully screens every potential supporter through a series of fraud and security-based screening measures.

Additionally, USCIS thoroughly reviews each reported case of fraud or misconduct and may refer such cases to federal law enforcement for further investigation, according to the statement.

The agency did not say whether an application had been rejected due to fears that potential sponsors would ask for money.

The Department of Homeland Security says 1,700 applications for humanitarian parole have been accepted as of Jan. 25 from Cubans, Haitians and Nicaraguans, along with an undisclosed number of Venezuelans. A Texas-led lawsuit seeks to stop the program, which could allow 360,000 people a year to enter the United States legally.

A Facebook post advertising paid sponsorships led to a person identifying themselves as a US citizen living in Pensacola, Florida. When told he was communicating with a journalist, the person refused to speak on the phone and only sent text messages.

The person told The Associated Press that he sponsored a Cuban uncle and aunt for $10,000 each. He refused to provide contact details for those relatives, then stopped answering questions.

Another potential sponsor said via Facebook Messenger that they charge $2,000 per person, which includes sponsorship fees, document processing and airfare. Requests for further information were answered by a Dominican Republic phone number which rang unanswered.

A man who posted looking for a sponsor told the AP he was bothered by some offers.

It’s very easy to fool a desperate person and there are a lot of them here, said the man, who identified himself as Pedro Manuel Carmenate, from Havana. Just tell people what they want to hear.

Of course, not all sponsors charge a fee. A new initiative called Welcome.US aims to connect Americans with unsupported migrants. Additionally, non-profit organizations attempt to disseminate accurate information about the program.

Sarah Ivory, executive director of the nonprofit USAHello which provides information online in multiple languages, said the proliferation of paid sponsorship offers is deeply troubling and frustrating and predictable, reflected in hundreds of group requests.

Many report they barely have the money to eat, let alone pay to get a passport or find a sponsor, Ivory said.

Such desperation is reflected on social media.

I am looking for a sponsor for two please, my husband is in a wheelchair, reads a message from someone who says she lives in Havana. I will donate my house with everything in it and pay $4,000 for each person I sponsor.

