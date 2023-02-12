British drug lord arrested in Thailand after trying to import 8 million drugs into the UK





Richard Wakeling was one of Britain’s most wanted fugitives for five years. Photo: National Criminal Investigation Agency

One of Britain’s most wanted fugitives has been captured after a five-year run on the run in Thailand.

Essex’s Richard Wakeling became Britain’s most wanted criminal after attempting to import 8 million liquid amphetamines into the UK in April 2016.

Wakeling, 55, fled the US in 2018 before her 12-week trial began. On April 9 of that year he was sentenced to 11 years in prison.

According to the National Crime Agency (NCA), Wakeling was arrested Friday at a Bangkok garage where she went to retrieve her car after repairs.

Richard Wakeling. Photo: National Criminal Investigation Agency

Wakeling lived in the seaside town of Hua Hin and held a different status passport. He remains in custody while authorities work to extradite him to England.

David Coyle, NCA’s regional manager for Thailand, said Wakeling’s arrest was “another example of a culprit being caught” by the agency working “relentlessly” with its international partners.

“NCA worked relentlessly to track Wakeling down and return him to England to serve his sentence,” said Mr Coyle.

“We would like to thank the Attorney General’s Office Prosecutor, Royal Thai Police and Director General of the Central Investigation Agency for their extensive work in helping to identify and arrest Wakeling.

“We are committed to doing everything possible, together with our domestic and international partners, to find people fleeing justice in the UK.

“This is another example of a criminal being caught because of NCA’s global reach and strong relationships with international partners.”

Richard Wakeling was arrested after being on the run for five years. Photo: National Criminal Investigation Agency

NCA Regional Investigation Director Jacque Beer added that public reaction to requests for information about Wakeling’s disappearance helped track him down.

“Wakeling’s arrest was the culmination of a global investigation by the NCA to arrest him,” he said. “Wakeling has connections with Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Canada, Spain and Thailand.

“We pursued these connections and worked with partners in all countries to help build the information picture around it.

“We had public support that responded to the press, Crimewatch appealed for information, and all of this ultimately led to his arrest.”

The one-legged Wakeling went on the run in 2018. Photo: National Crime Bureau.

The NCA launched an investigation into an organized crime group in Wakeling on April 9, 2016, after border guards stopped a truck loaded with plastic drums full of drugs trying to board a Channel Tunnel train.

Police believe the criminal group organized at least six different imports prior to the 2016 seizure.

On January 5, 2018, he drove a white Audi Q3 from his home at Juniper Court on Beach Avenue in Brentwood towards the Berkshires, took a bus from Heathrow to Glasgow, and took a ferry from Stranraer to Belfast.

A week later, his car, which he had left in Iver near Slough, was driven back to his home address.

