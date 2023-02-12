Pentagon shoots down ‘high altitude’ object over Alaska





Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Biden on Friday ordered the Department of Defense to shoot down a “high-altitude” object that violated US airspace over territorial waters near Alaska, the Security Council spokesman confirmed. national, John Kirby, at a press conference.

Driving the news: Kirby said fighter jets assigned to US Northern Command shot down the object, described as the ‘size of a small car’, as it ‘posed a reasonable threat to security civilian flights”.

Details: Kirby said the U.S. shot down the object, which officials learned late Thursday, “out of an abundance of caution and on the recommendation of the Pentagon.”

The object was flying at an altitude of 40,000 feet, a common cruising altitude for commercial aircraft. “A recovery effort will be made, and hopefully it will be successful. Then we can learn a little bit more about it,” Kirby said. The United States does not know whether the object was owned by a state, a company or a private entity, but assessed it as unmanned before shooting it down, he said.

What they’re saying: The United States used a missile fired from an F-22 aircraft to shoot down the object, Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. said General Pat Ryder at a press conference.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday he had “been informed” of the object and “supported the decision to act”, noting that it had “violated American airspace”. “Our military and intelligence services will always work together […] to keep people safe,” Trudeau said on Twitter. Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) applauded the military for shooting down the object “in fairly harsh conditions off the northern Alaskan coast,” but said “the concern is is that it was another unidentified object violating US sovereignty by entering our airspace, flying over our waters and passing through Alaska. “Due to our proximity to our neighbours, there is very little margin for error.” “Thus, decisions must be made quickly to preserve the territorial integrity of Alaska and the United States.”

The big picture: The fall of the unknown object comes nearly a week after the Pentagon destroyed a balloon, believed to have been sent by the Chinese government, off the coast of South Carolina after crossed the American continent.

The Pentagon has accused China of using the balloon system to collect information on US military sites, while China has claimed it was a civilian airship used for research that strayed from a planned heading. China condemned the downing of the balloon, calling it a “serious violation of international practice” and claiming that it “reserves the right to take necessary measures to deal with similar situations. The point of origin of the object.

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated with additional developments and reports.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.axios.com/2023/02/10/pentagon-object-us-airspace-alaska The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos