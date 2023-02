Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski Time: When does UFC 284 kick off tonight in the UK and USA?

Sign up for our free sports newsletter for the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing. Sign up for our free sports emails to get all the latest news.

Islam Makhachev defends his UFC lightweight title against featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski at home in Australia this weekend.

Makhachev followed in the footsteps of his coach and childhood friend Khabib Nurmagomedov, winning the lightweight belt in October and demanding an empty strap from Charles Oliveira.

Now, the Russian defends his gold medal against Volkanovski in the main event at UFC 284. Alexander the Great is about to become the UFC’s fifth dualweight champion.

In the co-main event, Yair Rodriguez will face off against Josh Emmett for the interim featherweight title to determine who will challenge Volkanovski for the undisputed status at the next 145lbs. Here’s everything you need to know.

When is it?

UFC 284 takes place on Saturday, February 11 at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.

Early Qualifiers will begin at 11:00 PM GMT (3:00 PM PT, 5:00 PM CT, 6:00 PM EST), with Qualifying on Sunday, February 12 at 1:00 AM (5:00 PM PT, CT) 7:00 p.m., 8:00 p.m. ET).

The main card is then scheduled to kick off on Sunday at 3am GMT (Saturday 7pm PT, 9pm CT, 10pm ET).

How can I see it?

The card will be broadcast live on BT Sport in the UK and will also stream the match on the broadcaster’s app and website.

In the US, Fight Pass will be broadcast live on ESPN+ and UFC.

multiplication

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski seeks a second title.

(Getty Images)

1/4 makachev; Volkanovsky 3/1

Rodriguez 8/13; Emmett 13/10

Via Betway.

Full card (subject to change)

main card

Islam Makhachev (C) vs Alexander Volkanovski (Featherweight Champion) (Lightweight Title)

Yair Rodriguez vs Josh Emmett (Interim Featherweight Title)

Jack Della Maddalena vs Randy Brown (welterweight)

Justin Tapa vs Parker Porter (Heavyweight)

Jimmy Creute vs Alonzo Menifield (Light Heavyweight)

Yair Rodriguez faces Josh Emmett for the interim Featherweight Championship.

(Getty Images)

tryout

Tyson Pedro vs Modestas Bukauskas (light heavyweight)

Josh Kulibao vs Melchik Baghdassarian (Featherweight)

Clidson Rodriguez def. Shannon Ross via 1st round TKO (0:59)

Jamie Malarkey def. Francisco Prado via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

early qualifying

Jack Jenkins def. Don Shainis via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Roma Lukbunmi def. Elise Reed via submission in round 2 (rear naked choke, 0:44)

Blake Builder def. Shane Young via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Elves Brenner def. Zubaira Tukhugov via Split Decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)

