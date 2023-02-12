The United States Demands More Efficient Appliances: What You Need to Know





Under the Biden administration, the Department of Energy (DOE) on Friday proposed a series of tougher energy standards that they say would update regulations on appliances and reduce greenhouse gas emissions while saving Americans an estimated $3.5 billion a year on utility bills.

It’s been more than a decade since the DOE updated regulations for refrigerators, washing machines, and other such appliances. Despite this, much more energy-efficient models are available today. The proposed changes, which would go further than current levels of energy efficiency, would ideally take effect in 2027 and the department hopes will save consumers $60 billion over 30 years.

“With today’s proposals, we’re building on a decades-long effort with our industry partners to ensure tomorrow’s devices work more efficiently and save Americans money,” the U.S. Secretary said. Energy, Jennifer Granholm.

The news comes after the US Consumer Product Safety Commission and DOE said they were considering how best to regulate gas ranges due to health, climate and energy efficiency concerns.

Previous DOE regulations have tracked energy efficiency technology, while allowing manufacturers the flexibility to continue to improve products. Today, a new standard refrigerator uses 75% less energy than a 1973 model. The DOE has raised its efficiency standard for refrigerators three times in the past 40 years. The department said the proposed rules “will continue this trajectory of innovation and savings”.

Here’s what you need to know:

When will it impact people?

The new energy standards won’t come into effect until 2027, or possibly later, but the DOE is optimistic about environmental conservation and the potential for lower costs for consumers.

The ministry estimated that over the next 30 years, the proposed changes would reduce carbon emissions by 233 million metric tons, the equivalent of one year’s worth of emissions from 29 million homes. The proposal builds on Biden’s clean energy agenda to fight climate change. Despite conservative opposition to Biden’s increased regulation of appliances, energy experts say such standards are long overdue.

What is the climate impact of household appliances?

Residential energy use accounts for about 20% of greenhouse gas emissions in the United States, according to a 2020 study published in PNAS. The same study suggested that modernizing energy systems would be a key element in meeting carbon reduction targets. Products covered by DOE regulations, such as clothes washers, dryers, refrigerators and dishwashers, currently account for 5% of annual residential energy consumption.

According to All Energy Solar, appliances that use the least amount of electricity and the fewest kilowatts per hour, such as ovens, heaters and even refrigerators, are the most efficient. Central air and heating can also be very efficient, especially when purchasing products with high seasonal energy efficiency (SEER) ratings. Refrigerators that have the freezer on top and don’t have water and ice dispensers are also generally more energy efficient. Induction cookers can be up to 10% more efficient than conventional electric cookers and three times more efficient than gas cookers.

Under the DOE’s proposed changes, households using new code-compliant refrigerators and washing machines would save $425 on electricity and water bills over the life of the appliances. rather than storing old, ineffective products for a long time.

Although energy-efficient appliances may cost more upfront, experts have long boasted that the significant savings in utility costs and carbon emissions pay off after a short period of initial investment.

How do DOE standards compare to Energy Star?

Energy Star is a program run jointly by the Environmental Protection Agency and the DOE that certifies buildings and products that meet strict energy efficiency standards. The Energy Star logo appears on all kinds of consumer products, from refrigerators to washing machines and light bulbs.

Energy Star is an entirely voluntary program that provides consumers with guidance on the most energy efficient products. The new rules proposed by the DOE, on the other hand, are regulations that would require strict standards for all appliances. The Department of Energy has yet to give much information on what exactly those requirements would look like. The ministry is responsible for implementing minimum energy-saving standards on more than 60 categories of appliances and equipment.

What about incentives for household appliances under the Inflation Reduction Act?

The Cut Inflation Act includes provisions for tax credits and rebates for certain energy-efficient home improvements, such as heat pumps and solar panels, in an effort to make it more affordable for people to invest in clean renewable energies of national origin. Although this is a federally funded program, it is up to the states to implement the incentives for climate-friendly devices, which are expected to be operational later this year.

So far, there’s little information available on the specifications of the products that will grant incentives, but households could receive up to $14,000 in rebates, according to some estimates. Like Energy Star, the Cut Inflation Act incentives are voluntary and driven by consumers.

