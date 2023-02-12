Warns that Britain will face the return of the Beast from the East





Parts of the UK will see snow and temperatures as low as minus 11 degrees Celsius as the Beast from the East returns in late February.

Winter weather is expected to continue for more than 10 days into March as gusts and rain from the north return from Friday before pushing south after the weekend.

Temperatures across the UK this week are mostly mild. Expect to reach 13C in the south and 11C in the north, but temperatures can be below freezing at night.

Freezing conditions across the UK are due to sudden stratospheric warming (SSW), a rare polar event that triggered the 2018 Beast from the East that started in late February and killed 17 people.

The National Weather Service issued red flag warnings for parts of the country after extensive travel was disrupted by heavy snowfall. This means a risk to life.

Scotland, Devon, Somerset and South Wales were the hardest hit areas, while in London a man died after being pulled from a frozen lake.

The UK is set to experience sub-zero temperatures for the third time this winter, following two weeks of sub-zero temperatures in December and a week of sub-zero temperatures in January.

A colder or much colder period is likely from February 25 to March 11, the National Weather Service forecaster said.

Netweather forecaster Nick Finnis said: SSW means much colder, winter weather could be ahead of spring. They cause colder conditions in the UK on average two out of three times they occur.

Meanwhile, Meteorological Agency meteorologist Alex Dickens said in January that “the chance of sudden stratospheric warming (February) is currently 20 to 25 percent.”

Dr. Amy Butler, an atmospheric scientist at the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, wrote on Twitter in January: You don’t get the amplitude of planetary wave disruption you normally see before the polar vortex winds completely reverse.

It will be interesting to see how things unfold in February though!.

