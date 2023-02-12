Second Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Canada: Updates





US Navy sailors recover wreckage from the high-altitude surveillance balloon that was shot down last week off Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Photo: Petty Officer 1st Class Tyler Thompson/US Navy

The United States shot down a small unidentified high-altitude object over northern Alaska on Friday, less than a week after shooting down an alleged Chinese spy balloon that had been traveling across the country. Then on Saturday, the United States and Canada shot down another unidentified object in the airspace over northern Canada. It is not yet clear whether these objects were in any way related to China or its alleged high-altitude surveillance program. Below is more information on these developments as well as what we have learned about Chinese spy balloons and the US response, with the most recent updates appearing first.

The US has recently adjusted its approach to sky monitoring, according to a US official who spoke to The Washington Post:

Last week’s incursions changed the way analysts receive and interpret information from radars and sensors, a US official said on Saturday, addressing in part the key question of why so many objects have recently surfaced. The official, speaking on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the issue, said the sensory equipment absorbs a lot of raw data and filters are used so humans and machines can make sense of it. which is collected. But that process always risks missing out on something important, the official said.

We’ve basically opened up the filters, the manager added, much like a buyer unchecking boxes on an automotive website to expand the parameters of what can be searched. This change does not yet fully address what is happening, the official warned, and whether stepping back to examine more data yields more results or is part of a more deliberate action by one country or an unknown adversary.

A US fighter jet shot down a second unidentified high-altitude object in Canadian airspace over the Yukon on Saturday. According to NORAD, the object was first spotted late Friday evening and briefly entered US airspace, at which time two US F-22s were dispatched to monitor it. It moved into Canadian airspace on Saturday, and President Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau authorized its downing.

At a press conference on Saturday evening, Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand said it was flying at an altitude of 40,000 feet and posed a reasonable threat to civilian flight safety. She also described it as potentially similar to the one shot down off North Carolina, though smaller in size and cylindrical in nature.

The Wall Street Journal reports that the latest object appeared to be a small metallic balloon with a payload attached according to US officials familiar with the situation. A US official who spoke to The Washington Post said the two objects were the size of a small car, but a slightly different profile:

All objects are similar in some ways and then radically different in some ways. What we don’t yet understand is what sort of technologies are in there, the official said. Really good technology can be very small and portable. Size doesn’t tell us much.

As with the object shot down over Alaska on Friday, which was flying at the same altitude, its origin is unclear. Trudeau said in a statement that the Canadian Forces were working to recover and analyze the wreckage, which he and Biden said was essential to understanding what it was.

I ordered the dismantling of an unidentified object that violated Canadian airspace. @NORADCommand shot down object over Yukon. Canadian and American aircraft were scrambled, and an American F-22 successfully fired on the object.

— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 11, 2023

The United States National Security Council said in a statement on Saturday that Out of caution and on the recommendation of their military, President Biden and Prime Minister Trudeau had authorized its demolition.

The Defense Department said Saturday it still could not identify the object that a US fighter jet shot down over Alaska on Friday. The object was at an altitude of about 40,000 feet above frozen US territorial waters off the coast of northeast Alaska, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said. during a press briefing at the White House. President Biden gave the order after being told by the Pentagon that the object could pose a risk to civilian aircraft.

The object’s origin and purpose are unclear, but Kirby said it was much smaller the size of a toy car than last week’s spy balloon and did not appear to have the same maneuverability. . There is no indication that it came from any nation, institution or individual, Kirby said.

US fighter jets with Northern Command assessed the object Thursday night before Biden was briefed, then again Friday morning, with the military finally concluding it was unmanned. An F-22 shot it down and the United States is working to recover the wreckage of the object, which fell on the ice.

Comparing the spy balloon and this object, Kirby says “apples and oranges” about the size, “was over a very sparsely populated area” and a “much smaller” debris field. Additionally, the United States knew the balloon was “capable of surveillance” and “maneuvering capabilities”. No such indication on this object.

— Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) February 10, 2023

The Biden administration on Friday blacklisted six Chinese entities, five companies and a research institute for their alleged support of China’s military modernization efforts, particularly the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aerospace programs. , including airships and balloons. The restrictions mean that companies will not be able to sell technology and parts to US entities without first obtaining special permission.

Bloomberg reports that the Biden administration told U.S. lawmakers this week during a closed-door briefing that some components of the downed balloon bore English writing suggesting they were made in the West:

The presence of the components has been described by several people, who declined to elaborate on which ones were made in the West. It was not immediately clear whether the writing was discovered before the balloon was shot down on Saturday or found in the wreckage afterwards. Balloon payload recovery operations continued off South Carolina.

US officials say the Chinese military has for years used a fleet of balloons equipped with surveillance technology to conduct high-altitude espionage around the world, and the balloons have collected intelligence on 40 countries out of the five continents. The United States used U-2 spy planes to photograph the spy balloon as it hovered over the country last week and those images revealed that the balloon was fitted with several antennae capable of collecting and geolocating the communications, a State Department official told reporters. THURSDAY. In other words, it was designed to locate and eavesdrop on communications, although the United States says it stopped the balloon from doing so last week.

On Wednesday, The Washington Post reported additional details about the program:

The surveillance balloon effort, which operated for several years partly out of Hainan province off China’s southern coast, gathered information on military assets in countries and areas of strategic interest. emerging for China, including Japan, India, Vietnam, Taiwan and the Philippines, according to several US officials

Analysts still don’t know the size of the balloon fleet, but there have been dozens of missions since 2018, a US official said. They take advantage of technology provided by a private Chinese company that is part of the country’s civil-military fusion effort, a program by which private companies develop technologies and capabilities used by the PLA.

Officials told the Post that the balloons are equipped with electro-optical sensors to obtain images, as well as radio and satellite transmitters, and that the Pentagon was able to gain valuable intelligence during the sighting of the spy balloon last week. last using various aircraft. US officials also acknowledged that previous incursions by these spy balloons into US airspace had gone undetected:

U.S. intelligence analysts have retroactively identified as spy balloons objects that were previously considered unidentified, according to U.S. officials. New technologies have enabled measurement and signature intelligence detection, or MASINT, which typically includes information about radar or electromagnetic signals, such as those that might be emitted from surveillance balloons.

NBC News mapped several U.S. Air Force bases the balloon flew over or near, including Montanas Malmstrom Air Force Base, Nebraskas Offutt Air Force Base, and Missouris Whiteman Air Force Base:

Here’s how far the spy balloon flew to the US nuclear arsenal https://t.co/nZF29JqW8p by @PhilMcCausland pic.twitter.com/WJuNr8cxDv

— Amanda Terkel (@aterkel) February 7, 2023

This post has been updated.

