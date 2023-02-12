Too cruel: family trapped in Ukraine after British host suddenly dies | immigration and asylum





Nadiia Luba was sheltering in a basement in central Ukraine earlier this month when she learned that her family’s chance to escape to Britain was gone.

After waiting nearly eight months for visas for her and her two sons, she received a text that the British host who was ready to welcome them had died suddenly. I couldn’t stop crying, she said. My brain didn’t want to take it.

Luba is one of 9,700 Ukrainians awaiting visa decisions to join hosts in the UK under the Homes for Ukraine scheme. Volunteers who help connect families say increased waiting times of six months or more go unanswered from the Department of Home Affairs.

Luba, 43, who teaches English to students in a village just outside Vinnytsia, is hopeless about her future. As the anniversary of the outbreak of her war approaches, she is worried that another Russian attack will increase before she can get her sons Dima, 10, and Vlad, 14, to safety. All our friends are afraid and are leaving Ukraine now. In January, it was very dangerous because the rocket exploded and there was no suitable place to hide, only the basement of the house. Not safe.

Her host, Helen Creegan, a 53-year-old retired Pudsey prison guard who became a good friend, suggested a way to escape Ukraine, but it ended abruptly when Creegan was found dead in her home on the afternoon of February 2nd. Too cruel, Luba said. She was a true friend to me during those 8 months.

Creegan vacated three rooms in the five-bedroom home, bought new bedding and towels, and even made room for the Luba family’s pet dachshund. In an interview the morning before his death, Creegan expressed his concern for his family. She said the following about her message from her Luba. It’s just despair. She is doing what is best for her, her family and her children and she is losing her hopes.

In July, when a Russian rocket fell on Vinnytsia and Luba’s youngest son was nearby on a bus with his father, Creegan lodged a complaint with the Interior Ministry and begged them to take action, but they did not explain the delay. There has been no contact from them, she said. Totally rude. I filed a complaint with the Department of Home Affairs and got these annoying emails back and I’m angry because they didn’t do anything and didn’t do their job.

Luba has to reapply, hoping to find a new host, but still doesn’t know why her visa wasn’t approved before. I think it will be easier to understand if there is an explanation.”

Meanwhile, she says her sons are starting to lose hope. They think it’s the end of our dreams.

Manchester volunteer Jagger Biggs from UK Aids Ukraine group, set up to connect UK hosts and families, said: Unfortunately, these delays are getting worse with each passing month.

Iryna Sovolvska and her children Nellie (10), Ola (12) and Denis (16)

At best, the family is in dire limbo and unable to rebuild their lives. At worst, every day you are in serious danger of threatening your child’s life. Appreciating the opportunity, Ukrainians applied for UK visas at a time of great need in their lives. These delays are a shocking betrayal of their trust in our Ministry of the Interior.

So far, 152,000 visas have been issued under the Homes for Ukraine scheme, but that’s little comfort for Iryna Sovolvska, who first applied for the UK last March and is still visaless. Sovolvska, 42, applied with her children Nellie, 10, Ola, 12, and Denis, 16, but she was rejected after three months. She was told it was because her host, a registered nurse, didn’t pass the check.

She applied for the new host, Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick, in June of last year, but his office tried to help, but the visa was not forthcoming.

In Newark, Nottinghamshire, host Joanna Goldsbury, 65, said she had uniforms ready for her children back in September and Home Office had not received any explanation for the continued delay. Disgusting, she said. They don’t look bothersome.

The family lives in relatively safe western Ukraine near Ivano-Frankivsk, but they are still afraid of missiles, and children in Sovolvska often have lessons in shelters. Indeed, there is no calm place in Ukraine, she said. There’s no place to live a normal life

“In response to Putin’s savage invasion of Ukraine, we have launched one of the fastest and largest visa schemes in British history,” the Home Office said. Currently, 161,400 Ukrainians have safely arrived in the UK through the Ukraine visa system. We are expediting visas as they come in so that thousands more Ukrainians can enter through our unrestricted routes.

