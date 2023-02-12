Lucas: Only Us – University of North Carolina Athletics





Story Links By Adam Lucas

Friday night, when most of the outside world of Carolina basketball was engrossed in off-court questions about a supposedly boiling Tar Heel team, the focus of all that worry was hanging out as a group. , playing games and dining, largely oblivious to most. supposed drama.

After Friday’s practice, the entire group of Tar Heel players gathered at Duwe Farris’ house, where they played Madden (Armando Bacot was undefeated) and were introduced by Beau Maye to the Codenames game. After Tuesday’s defeat at Wake Forest, it had been a long week and Friday night was designed to be, simply put, fun.

“We’re together a lot,” Farris said. “But when you’re together a lot because of basketball, whether it’s in the gym, practice or games, it kind of adds to the pressure. Last night was about being able to breathe deeply and enjoy each other’s company and just having fun. People were playing Madden and talking loud and it was a great opportunity to relax. At the end of the day, we’re all best friends. That helped get away from basketball and remember it.

The results were resounding, as the Tar Heels played loose and free in Saturday’s 91-71 loss to former No. 1 Clemson. The tone was set early, when Caleb Love rebounded defensively away from the Tigers’ aggressive PJ Hall. From there, the Heels had their most consistent game of the season, doing almost everything right.

“It was the best performance of the season,” Hubert Davis told Jones Angell on the Tar Heel Sports Network after the game. “It looked like they were having fun. It just was. There were so many smiles about the plays they made personally and the plays their teammates made at both ends of the court. was a total team effort. I was really emotional during the game and after the game because of the way they were together and how much fun they seemed to have. It was beautiful to see.

Whichever detail of Carolina basketball you prefer, there was something for you on Saturday. Do you like big defense? Check out Leaky Black limiting All-ACC contender Hunter Tyson to just two field goal attempts in 32 minutes. See rather explosive crime? Love was a very effective 7 for 12, including 6 for 9 from the three-point line.

Many of those baskets came on clean passes from his teammates, with the best coming in the first half when RJ Davis let a clean look through to send it to Love on the wing for an even more open three-pointer, which he whistled. It was a classic example of Hubert Davis constantly coaching his team to go from “good to great” shooting.

The signature moment came with 4:59 to go, when Love and Bacot perfectly executed a two-on-one fast break, culminating in a pass to Bacot that resulted in an easy dunk and timeout from Clemson.

But that was not the highlight. As the teams returned to their respective benches, the first player off the bench for Carolina was none other than Pete Nance, who was 0-for-7 in the game, had played just 19 minutes and didn’t look like he was on the mend. worry about it. Nance greeted Love and Bacot with huge smiles, and the Tar Heels looked nothing like the team the internet has spent so much time worrying about this week.

Following his 23-point performance, Caleb Love was asked about the biggest misconception about this year’s team. He immediately replied, “That we’re not together. We’ve had some issues. But this team loves each other. We’re together. We’re cutting through the noise.”

That’s not to say it’s been all about video games and fun team dinners this week. The two training sessions since the Wake Forest match have been intense and there have been very frank conversations between players and coaches, and between players and players. Most of what you have heard is either bad news or very, very old news. But it was unquestionably true: the Tar Heels needed to play better basketball and get closer to their potential. There was only one way to try to get there.

“We had real, direct and genuine conversations,” said Hubert Davis. “A lot of times, whether a coach is involved or if it’s just the players, in these conversations people hold back and don’t speak up. You can voice how you feel about a bad or a manner. Since we came back from Wake Forest, the communication we have had has been real and direct and has been very well received. The time since Wake until now has been really good for us.”

“There have been a lot of conversations this week that have been brutally honest, but also quite vulnerable from a lot of different guys,” Farris said. “The raw emotion of that, whether it’s from someone opening up or someone getting upset and expressing how they feel, that things aren’t going well, is something who really helped us to create a certain unity.”

Remember that last season was also a defeat at Wake Forest which led to a locker room meeting at the Smith Center which several players identified as a change of season. It’s too early to tell if this year’s loss to Winston and subsequent interactions within the program will have a similar impact.

But on Saturday, it looked like another Carolina team. Whoever knows exactly how they’re going to rebound in a season that some fans had given up for lost.

“We’re going to cut out the outside noise,” Love said. “That’s been a priority for us, especially from Coach Davis. Just focus on us. Our caucus ends with ‘Only us’ at three. That’s what it’s got to be and it’s is like that. Every time we step on the floor, that’s where we have to focus, and today it showed on the pitch.”

