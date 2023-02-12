US fighter jet shoots down unidentified object over Canada | Military News





A US fighter jet shot down an unidentified cylindrical object over Canada in a joint operation by North American neighbors.

Saturday’s shooting was the second such action in as many days and comes as North America appeared on heightened alert after a week-long saga over a suspected Chinese spy balloon.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau first announced the shooting in Yukon Territory in the north of the country and said Canadian forces would recover and analyze the wreckage.

Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand declined to speculate on the origin of the object, which she said was small and cylindrical in shape. She stopped short of describing it as a balloon, but said it was smaller than the Chinese balloon shot down off the coast of South Carolina a week ago, but similar in appearance.

She said it was flying at 12,100 meters (40,000 feet) and posing a risk to civilian air traffic when it was shot down at 3:41 a.m. EST (2041 GMT).

There is no reason to believe that the object’s impact on Canadian territory is of public concern, Anand told a news conference.

The Pentagon said the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) detected the object over Alaska on Friday evening. US fighter jets from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, watched the object as it flew through Canadian airspace, where Canadian CF-18s and CP-140s joined the formation.

A US F-22 shot down the object in Canadian territory using an AIM 9X missile after close coordination between US and Canadian authorities, Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Patrick Ryder said. in a press release.

US President Joe Biden authorized the country’s military to work with Canada to shoot down the high-altitude craft after a call between Biden and Trudeau, the Pentagon said. The White House said Biden and Trudeau agreed to pursue close coordination to defend our airspace.

Leaders discussed the importance of recovering the object to determine more details about its purpose or origin, the White House said in a statement.

Shortly after the object fell at 3:41 p.m. (2041 GMT), aviation authorities also shut down part of the airspace over the state of Montana in the northwestern United States. after detecting what they called a radar anomaly, the US Northern Command said.

In a sign of nervousness over possible intrusions, Northern Command said US warplanes had taken to the skies but had not identified any objects to correlate to the radar hits. The skies were then reopened to commercial air traffic.

Suspected Chinese spy balloon

A day earlier, Biden ordered another downing of an unidentified flying object near Deadhorse, Alaska. On Saturday, the US military remained silent on what, if any, it had learned as recovery efforts were underway on the Alaskan sea ice.

On Friday, the Pentagon provided few details, including that the object was the size of a small car, flew at around 12,100 meters and could not maneuver and appeared to be unmanned. US officials have been trying to learn more about the object since it was first spotted on Thursday.

We have no further details at this time on the object, including its capabilities, purpose or origin, the Northern Command said Saturday.

He noted harsh weather conditions in the Arctic, including wind chill, snow and limited daylight that could hamper search and recovery efforts.

Staff will adjust recovery operations to maintain security, the Northern Command said.

On February 4, an American F-22 fighter jet shot down what the American government called a Chinese surveillance balloon off South Carolina, after its week-long journey through the United States and parts of from Canada. The Chinese government said it was a civilian research vessel.

Some U.S. lawmakers criticized Biden for not downing the Chinese ball sooner. The U.S. military had recommended waiting until it was over the ocean for fear of injury from falling debris.

US personnel have scoured the ocean to recover debris and the landing gear of electronic gadgets from the downing of the alleged 60-meter-tall (200ft) Chinese surveillance balloon.

The Pentagon said a significant amount of the balloon had already been recovered or located, suggesting US officials may soon have more information about Chinese spy capabilities aboard the vessel.

Sea conditions on February 10 allowed for diving and unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV) activities and the recovery of additional debris from the seafloor, the Northern Command said.

The public can see US Navy vessels moving to and from the site as they conduct unloading and resupply activities.

