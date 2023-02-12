Russia suffers highest casualties since first week of invasion





Kyiv, Ukraine/Washington

Britain’s Ministry of Defense said Sunday that over the past two weeks, Russia may have suffered its highest casualties since the first week of the invasion of Ukraine nearly a year ago.

The Pentagon’s observations are based on data from Ukraine that the average number of Russian casualties over the past seven days averaged 824 per day, more than four times the average reported in June and July. The Pentagon said the statistics were based on accurate Ukrainian data.

The Pentagon said the increase in Russian casualties was likely due to a number of factors, including a lack of trained personnel and a lack of front line coordination and resources.

A UK intelligence update posted on Twitter also said Ukraine continues to experience high attrition rates.

Russia’s war against Ukraine could continue indefinitely, predicts the leader of the Wagner Group, a Russian paramilitary group. In a video interview, Yevgeny Prigozhin said late Friday that it could take 18 months to two years for Russia to gain full control of Donbas, Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland.

Prigozhin said the war could be extended for another three years if Moscow decides to occupy larger territories east of the Dnieper.

The UK Ministry of Defense said on Saturday that the recruitment rate of prisoners by paramilitary groups had declined since December 2022, according to data from the Criminal Service of the Russian Federation. Pass it on to the inmates and reduce the number of applicants.”

The British Foreign Office also said Russia was faced with a difficult choice: whether to continue depleting its current forces, scale back its targets or undertake additional forms of mobilization.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported on Saturday that Moscow was reinforcing forces near Liman and Bakhmut in eastern Donetsk province, while Russian forces continued to focus their core efforts on offensive operations in the direction of Kupiansk, Layman and Bakhmut. Avdiivka, Novopavlivsk in eastern and northeastern Ukraine.

‘Mixed Pictures’

At a Friday briefing at the Center for a New American Security, Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Celeste Wallander said the Russian military as a whole was a “mixed picture.” She said Russia was applying lessons learned tactically, operationally and somewhat strategically to adapt as it continued to suffer losses in Ukraine.

“We’re seeing some of that manifest in the way Russia is doing it, for example with the current operation in Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine,” she said.

Wallander stressed that Russia has “deep manpower” to rely on, and that Russia “will remain a militarily capable adversary that must properly coordinate our planning, operations and response capabilities.”

“Russia will not achieve its strategic or operational goals and we are confident that the Ukrainian armed forces will be able to fulfill its mission of defending the country,” she said.

The White House announced Friday that US President Joe Biden will visit Poland on February 20 to meet Polish President Andrzej Duda and his Eastern European allies.

Biden’s visit on February 24, just before the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, “would make it very clear that the United States will continue to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes,” White spokesman John Kirby said. House National Security Council.

The announcement sparked a new power outage on Friday after Russia launched an intensive artillery bombardment targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure.

additional weapons

The attack on Ukraine on Friday called for more arms aid from Ukraine. European Council President Charles Michel said missile strikes constituted a war crime.

Western countries that have donated weapons to Ukraine have so far refused to send fighter jets or long-range weapons capable of striking deep inside Russia. President’s adviser Mykhailo Podolyak told VOA Georgia Service’s Ani Chkhikvadze that negotiations were underway “not only on long-range weapons, but also on aviation and fighters.”

President Volodymyr Zelensky hinted at what would be one of the biggest changes in Western support for Ukraine, saying at an EU summit on Friday that he had heard from several EU leaders that they were ready to provide aircraft.

But Polish President Andrzej Duda expressed doubts on Saturday about whether Poland will be able to supply Ukraine with fighter jets Zelenskiy claims are needed to win the war with Russia. In an exclusive interview with the BBC, Duda said sending the F-16 aircraft would be a “very serious decision” that would be “not easy”.

Myroslava Gongadze, VOA Eastern Europe Regional Director, Kyiv, Ukraine; Jeff Seldin, National Security Correspondent, Washington; and Ani Chkhikvadze, VOA Georgia Service, contributed to this report.

Some information is from The Associated Press and Reuters.

