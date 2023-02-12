Fight Hour, British TV Channel and Full Opening of Adam Azim vs Santos Reyes





Boxing Tonight takes a weekly look at Saturday night action in the UK and beyond, with details on how to watch and what to watch out for. Sign up for our weekly newsletter here to receive exclusive interviews and boxing news straight to your inbox.

Whether Frazer Clarke, Caroline Dubois, or indeed the man called the next Amir Khan Adam Azim fighting tonight, the balancing act is the same. Boxxer targeted Team GBs Olympians at launch because they undoubtedly have a talented group, but who they stand or fall is who enters the ring.

In some cases, the level of opponents has been lowered. It’s at least expected that Azim should be put to a reasonable test against Nicaragua’s undefeated star boy Santos Reyes as he continues to climb the lightweight ranks. Reyes may not be a big puncher, but he’s clear and can crush small guys.

Azim has been very quiet about the ascent.

No story compares the 20-year-old to Wilfred Benitez, the youngest ever world champion in this category. He is aiming for a European title before the year is out.

Those who fight with him are amazed by his speed as much as by his strength. His trainer Shane McGuigan called it the x-factor while talking to i last year. The young man himself considers it an innate talent. After being inspired by a ringside trip to see his own idol, Khan, he ventured into boxing and never looked back.

People want excitement, he said. They want entertainment. My dad said why don’t you try a backflip? He went to the gymnastics club and they said it would take three months. He learned in an hour.

related story

When I fought in the amateurs I knew what to do. Opponents were scary. Wow, this guy has won everything. I had a reputation. Pros are different. Shane is teaching me a lot. The same goes for fight night. I have to perform and show what I’m doing. In the second fight I did, and he knocked the guy down. All of that is coming together. The next battle and the next battle follow. I just want to improve to become a better fighter.

Since then, he has been named Young Fighter of the Year 2022 by BBC Sport and has a growing fan following. They believe he is the future of British boxing, not the next Khan as a nickname.

A farewell message to Reyes? Don’t blink.

Sign up for the Forris Boxing Newsletter

Boxing Tonight is our weekly look at Saturday night fights and now a free weekly newsletter. Each week, exclusive interviews and analysis from Promise Boxing writers tell you about the biggest fights in the UK, USA and beyond.

Sign here to have it delivered straight to your inbox on Saturday morning.

Azim vs. Reyes Match Details Date: Saturday 11 February Venue: Wembley Arena Match Time: Around 10pm UK time Main event ringwalk expected. TV/Live Stream: Sky Sports Arena or SkyGo streaming. If you’re not a Sky Sports subscriber, you can watch it now with a 24-hour pass. Undercard Highlights: There was a lot of stitches between Zak Chelli and Anthony Sims Jr at the weigh-in. he hates They will fight 10 rounds at super middleweight. Brad Pauls deserves a look for Adam Azims brother Hassan as well as Tyler Denny. I predict: Azim by stoppage rounds 6-7

Full card:

Adam Azim vs Santos Reyes Zach Chely vs Anthony Sims Jr. Vidal Reilly vs Annis Taj Tyler Denny vs Brad Falls Caroline Dubois vs Felice Mashauri Hassan Azim vs Abdallah Luanza Jordan Reynolds vs Mohamed Sheriff Benchadi Jemmy Chikeba vs Harry Armstrong Alireza There’s a world title fight tonight in the US as ReyVargasand OShaquieFostersquare sat down with Anthony Joshua this week to discuss his upcoming bout with Jermaine Franklin. AJ claimed he had no plans to retire and dispelled the idea that after he lost twice to Oleksandr Usyk he started doubting himself. You can read what he had to say here. Eddie Hearn has revealed that he will be meeting with Conor McGregor next week to discuss an offer from UFC fighters to help pay for Katie Taylor’s cost to get an Amanda Serrano rematch at Croke Park. Conor Benn’s case is still pending through next week, but an announcement as to whether he will be acquitted could happen in a few days. Martin Bakole wants Daniel Dubois but will have to wait for the WBA regular heavyweight champ to recover after tearing his ACL.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://inews.co.uk/sport/boxing/boxing-tonight-fight-time-uk-tv-channel-full-undercard-adam-azim-santos-reyes-2142232 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos