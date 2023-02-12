Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau claims US Air Force F-22 fighter jet shot down unidentified object detected over Canada





Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ordered the “disassembly of an unidentified object that violated Canadian airspace” on Saturday, according to a tweet.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said on Saturday it was monitoring “a high-altitude airborne object” over northern Canada, and that military aircraft were operating in the area from the Alaska and Canada, according to a news release from the agency.

The object was shot down over the Yukon by another US Air Force F-22 fighter jet.

“Canadian and American planes were dispatched and an American F-22 successfully fired on the object,” Trudeau added.

Trudeau also said he had spoken with President Biden and that the Canadian Forces would recover and analyze the wreckage of the object.

“Thank you NORAD for monitoring North America,” Trudeau said.

“We don’t have any further details on the object at this time other than it appears to be a small cylindrical object and smaller than the one that was shot down off North Carolina,” it said on Saturday. evening Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand.

A temporary flight restriction was put in place Saturday night over Montana but it has been lifted, according to the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD).

The temporary restriction was issued after NORAD detected a “radar anomaly”. Planes were sent to investigate the incident but saw nothing.

“With the cooperation of the Federal Aviation Administration, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) implemented temporary flight restriction airspace over central Montana on February 11, 2023, to ensure the safety of air traffic in the region during NORAD operations. The restriction has been lifted,” NORAD said in a statement. “NORAD detected a radar anomaly and sent fighter jets to investigate. These jets did not identify any objects to correlate to the radar hits. NORAD will continue to monitor the situation.”

“I am in direct contact with the Pentagon regarding the object in Montana airspace and will receive frequent updates,” Sen. Steve Danies said in a tweet on Saturday. “The people of Montana still have questions about the Chinese spy balloon that flew over our state last week. I will continue to demand answers about these invasions of American airspace.”

The US military shot down a ‘high-altitude object’ over Alaska on Friday after US officials determined it posed a ‘reasonable threat to civilian air traffic’ as it was flying at 40,000 feet . The object was shot down by fighter jets assigned to US Northern Command, and Biden called the operation a “success”. Recovery teams are now trying to recover the debris that lies on the ice in US territorial waters.

While officials have given no indication so far that the object shot down over Alaska is linked to the Chinese spy balloon, details are scarce.

A week earlier, US military fighter jets shot down the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon over the Atlantic Ocean, ending a remarkable public drama that sparked diplomatic fallout between Washington and Beijing as the US public tracked the ball from Montana to the Carolinas.

The Biden administration has been subjected to a slew of questions this week about the timing of the president’s decision to fire the spy balloon.

The balloon was spotted after entering the U.S. Air Defense Identification Zone over Alaska on Jan. 28 before hovering over Canada, a Defense Department official told lawmakers last week. It then re-entered continental US airspace three days later.

Officials said the risk of intelligence gathering against the United States was low, while the risk to people and property on the ground, if the balloon were to be shot down over the United States, was high given the size and weight of the ball.

Instead, the military eventually shot him over water after crossing the eastern seaboard of the United States.

The second object was first spotted on Thursday, officials said, and F-35 fighter jets were dispatched to examine the object in more detail. The object was flying at 40,000 feet, which posed a “reasonable threat to the safety of civilian flight,” said John Kirby, National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications, on Friday.

Biden was first briefed on the item Thursday night, Kirby said.

A statement released by US Northern Command on Saturday said search and recovery operations for the downed object over Alaska were underway.

“Recovery activities are taking place on the pack ice,” the statement said. “We have no further details at this time on the object, including its capabilities, purpose, or origin.”

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

