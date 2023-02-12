US issues ‘do not travel’ warning for Mexico ahead of spring break





As Americans prepare to put away their books and hit the beaches, many are hearing a growing warning from the US government: think twice before heading to Mexico.

Experts who spoke to NewsNation said some resorts, which have long been considered safe areas, may actually be controlled by Mexican drug cartels.

“There is a cartel presence in these resorts,” said Robert Almonte, a former U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Texas.

Almonte is not only referring to drugs sold to tourists; he says the cartels own some of these popular resorts as a way to launder money.

“They’re not going to have their name there,” he said. “They go to other people who already have interests in the businesses and I think one of the main reasons is to launder their money.

The US Treasury Department is currently pursuing such a connection with the case of Sergio Armando Orozco Rodriguez, also known as “Chocho”.

Using the Kingpin Act, federal authorities allege that “Chocho” is a member of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) which extorts businesses for protection money in his hometown of Puerto Vallarta and launders drug proceeds through through links to nightclubs and restaurants along the town’s main promenade.

Earl Anthony Wayne, former US Ambassador to Mexico, said money laundering through hospitality services, real estate and other foreign businesses that appear legitimate comes down to Mexican cartels supplying drugs and by American demand.

“One of the things we’ve found about these groups is that they may be evil and evil, but they’re often smart enough to find ways to shift their profits,” Wayne said.

To date, the US State Department has issued its strongest “do not travel” warning for five Mexican states – Colima, Michoacn, Sinaloa, Tamaulipas and Zacatecas – due to “crimes and kidnappings”.

A sixth state, Guerrero, is on the list due to “crime”.

Of Mexico’s 32 states, only two have a “normal precautions” designation, the lowest level.

The popular tourist state of Quintana Roo, which includes vacation hotspots such as Tulum, Playa Del Carmen and Cancun, has a Level 2 “use increased caution” warning.

Almonte thinks it’s time for Americans to shun the country as a message to cartels and the Mexican government.

“We’ve had enough,” he said. “We’re not going to Mexico until you get your house in order.

Tourism data suggests that Americans are still heading south by the millions.

In the first 11 months of 2022, more than 30 million American citizens traveled to Mexico.

