The Last of Us infected big bloater was a big disappointment





If there’s one thing I’m known for here at Polygon, it’s that I’m a fan of big guys fighting on screen. One of the first things I wrote here was a review of Sherlock Holmes, but Hulk’s procedural Reacher (it’s fun!). And even though I didn’t like The Rings of Power, I liked the great orc that appeared in one episode so much that I wrote an ode to him and gave him a name.

So when I heard there was going to be a gigantic Infected in Episode 5 of The Last of Us, I was excited. The show had exceeded my expectations so far in its ability to recreate some of the video game fungus horror, particularly the clickers, with an amazing use of practical effects and CG-augmented prosthetics to create creepy monsters. precisely because they are so palpable.

Unfortunately, I was set up for disappointment. The Big Infected, let’s call him Big Fungus, but it looks like a version of the Bloater from the games appears in a frenetic, noir battle scene, as hordes of infected rise from the ground to attack the Kansas City resistance and our terrified heroes. The action scene is disappointing on its own and can’t even match the fourth episode’s gas station shootout. While this one was crisp in its chaos, neatly and clearly showing the audience the action and where the relevant parts are, this one suffered from a poorly lit nighttime setting where it was difficult to see anything, and also of the camera focusing primarily on the people hiding or running away, rather than one of the few human vs. infected fights in the series. But as a scholar of Big Fighters On Screen, I was very disappointed in how they slaughtered my bloated boy.

When Big Fungus comes out of the ground, it’s meant to be a moment that inspires awe and terror, due to the boy’s sheer size (he should have been even bigger, but that’s another point). But what undermines this moment is how clearly it doesn’t fit into the world around it.

In a world surrounded by more convincing prosthetics and makeup for those infected, Big Fungus stands out like a big sore thumb. It’s not just how it looks although it looks pretty bad, but how it moves. When Big Fungus is stomping, you don’t feel the interactions with the world around him, even though there were practical effects and an actor involved, augmented with VFX. Somehow, Big Fungus still doesn’t have a tangible presence and doesn’t seem to take up any real space. Instead, it moves like a weightless bullet, weighing awkwardly towards human characters, and suffers greatly from the juxtaposition of superior effects around it.

There was a chance to make Big Funguss’ goofy moves work. The Last of Us is a video game adaptation, after all, and isn’t afraid to lean into some video game choices. A good example is the stellar child clicker in the episode, also a mix of practical and digital effects, which was terrifying precisely because of the inhuman way it moved, like a jumble of limbs and joints rushing towards something without a full understanding of how these limbs and joints are supposed to work. But the show doesn’t play Big Fungus’ goofy, unreal moves for extra scares, instead trying to sell him as an actual presence. Sadly, nothing about Big Fungus reads as remotely real.

I don’t want this to be misinterpreted as a screed against digital effects. They can be great! Some things are only possible with digital effects, and there are some great, innovative filmmakers out there doing great work in the digital space. Some of my favorite action stunts and beats are practical and digital effect combinations.

Rather, it’s another example of a larger problem with how HBO’s The Last of Us sometimes treats those infected: as opportunities for Easter eggs rather than moments of genuine excitement or tension. There are definitely times when the Infected are used in interesting and interesting ways. Joel trying to reload his gun while holding a flashlight as a clicker approaches in episode 2 comes to mind, but Big Fungus felt like a blatant example of reading hits and evoking from Big Television. Moments without adding anything substantial.

We recognize Big Fungus’ appearance and the way he fights the game, and that’s supposed to be a big deal because of the music cues and just because of his scale. But the show isn’t interested in doing much else with it. It shows up, looks weird and out of place, and then it’s done. It’s not enough to point to a recognizable character and say, I recognize him! If you’re going to do something, it’s worth doing it right. And it breaks my heart that Big Fungus missed the mark.

