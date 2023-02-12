Pentagon says US detected third ‘object’ flying over Alaska a day before shooting down over Canada





The Pentagon released a statement on Saturday revealing details of how an unidentified object was shot down by the US military over Canada on Saturday.

Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. General Pat Ryder said in a statement that President Biden authorized NORAD to work with the Canadian government to shoot down a “high-altitude airborne object” on Saturday after a call with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

According to the Pentagon, NORAD detected the object over Alaska late Friday evening and monitored the object over US airspace with the assistance of the Alaska Air National Guard and “followed him closely and took the time to characterize the nature of the object.

“Monitoring continued today as the object passed through Canadian airspace, with Canadian CF-18 and CP-140 aircraft joining the formation to further assess the object,” the statement said. .

A US F-22 Raptor was used to shoot down the object in Canadian airspace using an AIM 9X missile, the statement said.

“As Canadian authorities conduct recovery operations to help our countries learn more about the object, the Federal Bureau of Investigation will work closely with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police,” the Pentagon said.

President Joe Biden watches Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a meeting of G7 and NATO leaders in Bali, Indonesia (Doug Mills/The New York Times via AP, Pool, File)

The White House released a reading of the call between Biden and Trudeau shortly after the Pentagon’s statement that the president “has been continuously briefed by his national security team since the object was detected.”

“Out of an abundance of caution and on the recommendation of their military, President Biden and Prime Minister Trudeau have authorized his removal,” the statement said. “President Biden authorized an American fighter jet assigned to NORAD to conduct the operation and an American F-22 shot down the object in Canadian territory in close coordination with Canadian authorities.”

The Pentagon’s statement came shortly after Trudeau announced on Twitter that he had authorized the downing of the object and after NORAD confirmed to Fox News Digital that it was monitoring “the airborne object at high altitude”.

The object of unknown origin became the third object to be shot down by a US-owned F-22 raptor last week.

An F-22 Raptor flies in this undated image provided by Lockheed Martin. (Lockheed Martin via Getty Images)

The US military shot down an unknown object over the northern coast of Alaska on Friday that landed on frozen water and is being recovered by the military.

The previous Saturday, the US military shot down a Chinese spy craft off the coast of South Carolina that had floated from Alaska to Montana and across the United States.

