US holds drills in South China Sea amid tensions with China





BEIJING — The US Navy and Marine Corps are holding joint drills in the South China Sea at a time of heightened tensions with Beijing over the downing of a suspected Chinese spy balloon.

The Japan-based 7th Fleet said Sunday that the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier strike group and the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit are conducting integrated expeditionary strike force operations in the South China Sea.

He said drills involving ships, ground forces and aircraft took place on Saturday, but gave no details on when they started or whether they ended.

China claims nearly all of the South China Sea and strongly opposes military activity by other nations in the disputed waterway through which $5 trillion in goods are shipped each year.

The United States takes no official position on sovereignty in the South China Sea, but maintains that freedom of navigation and overflight must be preserved. Several times a year, he sends ships past fortified Chinese outposts in the Spratly Islands, provoking furious protests from Beijing.

The United States has also strengthened its defense alliance with the Philippines, which has faced island encroachment and fishing by the Chinese Coast Guard and nominally civilian but government-backed fleets.

American military exercises were planned in advance. They come as already strained relations between Washington and Beijing have been heightened by a diplomatic row sparked by the balloon, which was shot down over the weekend in US airspace off South Carolina.

The United States said the unmanned balloon was equipped to detect and collect intelligence signals, but Beijing insists it was a weather research airship that accidentally veered off course.

The incident prompted Secretary of State Antony Blinken to abruptly cancel a high-stakes trip to Beijing last weekend aimed at easing tensions.

After issuing a very rare expression of regret over the incident for the first time, China toughened its rhetoric, calling the US decision an overreaction and a violation of international standards. China’s defense minister declined to take a phone call from US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to discuss the matter.

The United States has since blacklisted six Chinese entities it says were linked to Beijing’s aerospace programs as part of its response to the incident. The House of Representatives also voted unanimously to condemn China for a brazen violation of US sovereignty and efforts to mislead the international community with false claims about its intelligence-gathering campaigns.

The balloon was part of an extensive surveillance program that China has been running for several years, the Pentagon said. The United States says Chinese balloons have flown over dozens of countries on five continents in recent years, and it learned more about the balloon program after closely monitoring the one that was shot down near South Carolina .

In its press release, the 7th Fleet said the joint operation has established a powerful presence in the region, which supports peace and stability. »

As a ready response force, we support a wide range of missions, including landing Marines ashore, providing humanitarian disaster relief, and deterring potential adversaries with visible and current combat power. the press release.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abcnews.go.com/International/wireStory/us-holds-drills-south-china-sea-amid-tensions-97065412 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos