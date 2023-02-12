Hollywood SkinnyJob to be sold in UK





Get free morning headline emails on news from reporters around the worldSign up for free morning headline emails

Used by Hollywood A-listers as an obvious slimming tool, the diabatetes pill is launched in the UK as a route to weight loss.

The drug semaglutide, approved for weight loss, will be launched in the UK in the spring and will go on sale in Boots, the Mail reported Sunday.

Semaglutide is currently only licensed in the UK to treat weight-related diseases such as diabetes under the brand name Ozempic.

The drug’s weight-loss side effects mean it can be made available to anyone experts think might benefit.

The diabetes drug will be launched in the UK in the spring and will be sold by Boots.

(dad)

Pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk, a pharmaceutical giant in Denmark, said the drug is called Wegovy and will hit the market as soon as possible.

The price of the slimming drug is not yet known, but current Ozempic users pay around $180 for a month’s supply.

This drug suppresses appetite and is injected once a week using a medical pen. Users lost an average of 16% of their body weight in one year.

Twitter owner Elon Musk has used the drug and Kim Kardashian is rumored to have used semaglutide to lose 16lbs to fit a dress that Marilyn Monroe once wore at the Met Gala.

Dr. David Eccleston, a Birmingham private GP specializing in fat loss, said he has treated more than 100 patients who have requested Ozempic as a slimming treatment.

He said: No medical professional in the UK is actively promoting Ozempic as a treatment for obesity.

Novo Nordisk also said it does not support off-label prescriptions, saying: Patient safety is our top priority. All formulations of our products must be consistent with the approved summary of product properties and therapeutic indications.

A Boots spokesperson said:

When used in conjunction with a low-calorie diet, increased physical activity, and healthy lifestyle choices, it can be an effective medicine to achieve lasting weight loss.

Doctors have warned that weight loss drugs like Ozempic can lead to unwanted side effects, including aging of the face.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards was recently attacked by critics accusing her of using Ozempic.

The 54-year-old added that she couldn’t stand people’s claims of using Ozempic to lose weight and went to the gym for two hours every morning.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/wegovy-boots-skinny-jab-sold-uk-b2280604.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos