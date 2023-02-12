US shoots down fourth high-altitude object as lawmakers demand more information





The U.S. military shot down a fourth unidentified object Sunday over Lake Huron and hopes to recover it, according to NBC News. Officials said there was no indication of collateral damage and the object fell into the lake.

Rep. Jack Bergman, R-Mich., said in a tweet Sunday that he had been in touch with the Department of Defense regarding the operation in the Great Lakes region. He confirmed that the United States “decommissioned another ‘object'”.

“The American people deserve way more answers than we got,” he wrote in the tweet.

US F-22 fighter jets shot down four high-altitude objects in airspace over the United States and Canada last week, and members of Congress said on Sunday they had not been informed of the latest incidents.

On February 4, the US military shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon that had been transiting the country for several days. The White House said a second object was shot down Friday that hovered over Alaska at about 40,000 feet. The following day, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he worked with President Joe Biden to order a US fighter jet to shoot down an “unidentified object” that was flying over the Yukon.

Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Mont., said he was notified Sunday that a fourth high-altitude object existed near Montana.

“Now waiting to receive visual confirmation,” he wrote in a tweet. “The security of our nation is my priority.”

Officials have yet to release many details about the objects that were shot Friday and Saturday, but Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday that officials now believe the objects were shot. two objects were balloons much smaller than the initial spy balloon.

Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, said he didn’t know what the last two objects were and that members of Congress hadn’t received official information about them from the Biden administration.

“It could be because they don’t have any information,” Turner told CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday. “From the press conference we saw, it seems they took this step without really understanding what they were looking for.”

He said there needed to be more engagement between the Biden administration and Congress, and that events over the past week suggest the United States needs to do a better job of actively defending American airspace.

Turner criticized the Biden administration for waiting several days to shoot down the alleged Chinese spy balloon, so he said he would “rather have them be ready to trigger than be permissive.”

In a statement Saturday, Pentagon press secretary Brig. General Pat Ryder said Canadian authorities are conducting recovery operations to help both countries learn more about the nature of the downed object in Canada.

Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand told a news conference on Saturday that it was too early to say whether or not the object came from China.

“From all indications, this object is potentially similar to the one that was shot down off North Carolina, although smaller in size and cylindrical in nature,” Anand said.

On Friday, White House spokesman John Kirby balked at characterizing the plane shot down over Alaska as a balloon, saying “we call it an object because that’s the best description we have at this time”. He also said US officials do not yet know which nation or group was responsible.

Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn., said members of Congress received a top-secret briefing on the Chinese spy balloon, but lawmakers were not told directly about the second or third incident. He said he suspects that since the objects were shot in remote areas, there isn’t much information to share yet.

“I have real concerns about why the administration hasn’t been more forthcoming with everything they know,” Himes told NBC’s “Meet the Press” show on Sunday.

Himes said there was “a lot of trash” in the air and it was not difficult for countries, companies or even individuals with resources to fly objects into the sky.

“My speculative guess as to why we’re seeing these things happening in quick succession is that now we’re really tuned in to looking for them,” he said.

He urged Americans not to assume there has been an alien invasion or foul play by another nation until more information can be released. Himes said that in the absence of information, people’s anxiety can lead them into “potentially destructive areas”.

Associated Press contributed to this report.

