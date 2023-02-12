



The government’s new science minister has said the UK is prepared to go it alone if there is no solution to the deadlock in participating in the EU’s main research programme.

Brussels has so far blocked Britain’s request to join the 100 billion ($88.6 billion) Horizon Europe program because of a dispute over the Northern Ireland protocol, leading UK ministers to draw up a contingency plan for cooperation outside the bloc.

Secretary of State Michelle Donnelon in the newly created Department of Science, Innovation and Technology said it was prepared to reject the EU program and pursue an alternative alliance with the US, Switzerland and Japan.

Uncertainty over funding has led some UK scientists to relocate to countries where Horizon Europe grants are still available.

Meanwhile, institutions like Oxford and Cambridge have seen European research funding collapse. The two universities once received more than 130 million per year from European study programs, but now only receive 1 million per year.

British researchers have a strong track record of winning EU subsidies before Brexit, receiving around $1 billion a year from EU funding programs. However, the failure to connect with Horizon Europe has left many in the community in despair, despite government support.

Donelan told the Telegraph: “If we cannot connect, we are ready to go solo as an alternative towards the world, collaborating with science powerhouses such as the United States, Switzerland and Japan to provide international scientific cooperation. I will not sit still while the researchers are away. The waiting time is quickly ending and I will strike out alone without shame.

Her comments came amid speculation that ministers were working on a deal to reduce bureaucracy on trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland. On Friday, the government and the EU reiterated their commitment to seek a joint solution to the differences in the Northern Ireland Protocol agreed in 2019.

Donelan’s statement is the first to come out of a new science department created during last week’s reshuffle of the prime minister’s cabinet. Senior researchers welcomed Donelan’s central government department and position, but many stressed that her first mission would be to ensure Britain is involved in the Horizon Europe programme.

James Wilsdon, Professor of Research Policy at UCL, said: As any researcher knows, one set of partnerships built over decades cannot simply be replaced by another, especially a new and different one that is the product of political coercion. That’s not how science works.

There is no scenario where life outside the Horizon is good for British science. The sooner ministers stop pretending they can and dump the bubble of a scientific superpower for a sober assessment of Britain’s choices and priorities, the better. Policy objectives must remain relevant. Without it, it’s all about limiting damage.

After the department’s announcement, Professor Dame Anne Johnson, president of the Academy of Medicine, said the UK urgently needed to address and strengthen its stance on international funding.

She said: The scientific community strongly believes that linking up with the Horizon Europe funding program is best suited for research in the UK and Europe and will improve health for all. We urge the new Secretary of State to seize the opportunity to achieve these results. It will send a strong message that the UK remains a premier destination open for business and engaging in life-improving health research.

Sir Paul Nurse, director of the Francis Crick Institute, said the new department was very welcome given the government’s stated ambition to make Britain a scientific superpower. However, he added: The first step is to provide government policy to protect our long and valuable research relationship with the rest of Europe through our partnership with Horizon Europe, which will be possible if there is an agreement on the Northern Ireland Protocol.

