The U.S. military shoots down a high-altitude object near Lake Huron on Sunday

The U.S. military shot down another high-altitude object near Lake Huron on Sunday afternoon, according to a U.S. official and a congressional source briefed on the matter.

A second US official said the removal of the unidentified object was at the direction of President Joe Biden.

The operation marks the third consecutive day that an unidentified object has been shot down over North American airspace. An unidentified object was shot down over northern Canada on Saturday. On Friday, an unidentified object was shot down over Alaskan airspace by an American F-22.

And last weekend, a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon was shot down by F-22s off the coast of South Carolina.

Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan said Sunday the operation to shoot down the object over Lake Huron was carried out by US Air Force and National Guard pilots.

Excellent work by everyone who carried out this mission both in the air and at headquarters. Were all interested in what exactly this object was and its purpose, she said in a tweet.

CNN originally reported the object was shot down over Lake Huron based on what sources told CNN and a public tweet from Republican Rep. Jack Bergman of Michigan.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said she had been in touch with the federal government after the dismantling.

Our national security and safety is always a top priority. I was in contact with the federal government and our partners who were tracking an object near our airspace. I am happy to report that it was quickly, safely and securely removed, the Democrat tweeted. The @MINationalGuard stands ready.

The object was flying 20,000 feet above Michigan’s Upper Peninsula and was about to fly over Lake Huron when it was taken down, a senior administration official told CNN on Sunday.

The object was octagonal with hanging ropes and no discernable payload, according to the official and another source briefed on the matter. Although the United States has no indication that the object had surveillance capabilities, it has not yet been ruled out.

The object was first detected by NORAD and NORTHCOM over Montana on Saturday evening and fighter jets were dispatched to investigate, the senior administration official said. At the time, these aircraft did not identify any objects to correlate to the radar hits, leading NORAD and NORTHCOM to believe it was an anomaly.

But on Sunday, defense officials regained radar contact and detected the object flying over Wisconsin and then Michigan. The object’s trajectory and altitude raised concerns that it could pose a threat to civilian aircraft, but it posed no military threat to anyone on the ground, the official said.

This story has been updated with additional information.

