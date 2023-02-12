Why are BP, Shell and other oil giants making so much money now?





Image Source, Getty Images

ben king

Business Correspondent, BBC News

Big oil companies, from UK-based BP and Shell to international giants such as ExxonMobil and Norwegian Equinor, have published staggering earnings numbers.

They are all benefiting from skyrocketing oil and gas prices following the invasion of Ukraine.

While they make a profit, people around the world are struggling to pay their energy bills and fill their cars, leading to higher taxes on these companies.

So how are they making so much money and should the government step in to stop them?

Why did oil prices soar?

Oil and gas is traded all over the world, and when supply is tight and demand is high, sellers can charge more and prices rise.

Prior to the Ukrainian War, Russia was the world’s largest exporter of oil and natural gas.

A lot of the money people paid to buy that oil and gas went to the Russian government. These exports accounted for 45% of the Russian government budget in 2021.

Following the invasion, Western countries, including Britain and the EU, sought to halt (or at least drastically reduce) energy imports from Russia to avoid funding the Russian military and supporting hostile regimes.

Countries that did not want to buy from Russia had to pay much higher prices for oil produced elsewhere.

As the economy reopened after the Covid-19 lockdown, oil prices were already rising and people needed more oil.

The day after the Russian invasion, oil prices surpassed $100 a barrel, peaked above $127 in March, and then fell back to around $85. Gas prices also skyrocketed after the invasion.

Oil and natural gas are critical to almost every aspect of modern life. Oil is used to make gasoline and diesel, and natural gas is used for heating and cooking.

It is also used in agriculture, power generation and other industrial processes to make everything from fertilizers to plastics.

So the continued rise in oil and gas prices has increased the cost of many other things we buy, leading to a cost-of-living crisis that has gripped Britain and other countries in recent months.

Why do soaring prices mean more profits?

Oil companies make money by digging out and locating oil and gas reserves buried in rocks below the surface.

Costs don’t change much when prices go up or down, but the money you make on the sale does.

So, when oil prices skyrocketed after the invasion of Ukraine, the money these companies made from selling oil and gas also increased dramatically.

How much did Shell and BP profit last year?

Not all the profits they make are lost. Many ordinary people own stock in BP, Shell and other global oil companies. This may be through their pension fund and they may not be aware of it.

Some of the additional profits are paid out to shareholders through higher dividends and share repurchases (stock prices rise).

But demands for higher taxes will continue as long as billions of dollars flow in while customers struggle to pay their bills.

How much tax do oil and gas producers pay?

Big oil companies posted record profits even after paying billions of dollars to governments around the world.

BP and Shell are headquartered in the UK, but are in a complicated position as they produce relatively little oil and gas in British waters. They get most of their revenue from their worldwide activities.

Shell paid $134 million ($110 million) of its $13 billion in global taxes on its UK operations in 2022.

BP paid $2.2 billion ($1.8 billion) in taxes on its UK operations out of a $15 billion global tax bill.

Image Source, Getty Images

How are oil companies taxed in the UK?

Oil companies already pay a 40% tax on their profits from oil and gas production in the UK. This is a higher tax than other companies.

But they can reduce your tax bill by deducting the cost of closing an old oil rig or by offsetting previous future investments and losses.

For several years, BP and Shell did not pay taxes on their UK operations, instead receiving taxes from the UK government.

Following the invasion of Ukraine, the government faced calls for introducing an additional “windfall tax” on energy company profits to pay soaring energy bills.

This was introduced in May 2022 and increased from 25% to 35% in November. It is now expected to raise around $40 billion more from all companies operating in British waters between 2022 and 2028.

However, the windfall tax only applies to UK oil and gas production profits and accounts for only a small portion of the profits of some companies.

In addition, companies can deduct over 90% of their new exploration and production costs off their unanticipated tax bill, significantly reducing the amount they have to pay.

The windfall accounted for all of Shell’s UK tax bills and BP’s $700 million ($538 million).

They are facing demands to pay more taxes.

Politicians, environmentalists, trade unions and poverty activists attacked the oil companies’ record profits and claimed higher windfall taxes.

They say that high prices are the result of a war that is out of the control of oil companies and that it is not fair for oil companies to profit from people’s suffering.

Some say that higher windfall taxes are a good way for governments to finance themselves because they are easy to collect and hard to avoid.

But oil companies argue that higher windfall taxes will make them less willing to invest in producing in the UK and will seek oil elsewhere where taxes are lower.

Harbor Energy, which produces more oil and gas in the UK than anyone else, is cutting jobs and reconsidering its UK investments because of the windfall tax.

If the UK government decides to impose more taxes on BP and Shell’s global profits, they could potentially move their headquarters abroad to avoid the new taxes and deprive the UK of much of the income they currently pay.

Image source, Getty Images Image caption,

BP oil rigs in the North Sea

Oil companies have to operate in a world where oil prices can rise or fall without warning. Money earned in good years helps balance out years with lower oil prices.

Many oil companies lost billions of dollars on Russian investments last year. For example, BP wrote off a $24 billion investment in Russian oil company Rosneft.

They will also need to invest billions of dollars to find new oil reserves to keep supplies going until the world switches to renewable power sources.

Energy companies must also play a large role in this transition. BP and Shell invest some of the billions of dollars they make in oil and gas into renewable energy, such as solar and wind farms and electric vehicle charging stations.

BP president Bernard Looney said the British company is “helping to provide the energy the world needs” by investing in a green energy transition.

Shell CEO Wael Sawan said, “These are incredibly difficult times. We see inflation rampant around the world, but Shell is doing its part by investing in renewable technologies.” CFO Sinead Gorman added that Shell paid $13 billion in taxes globally in 2022.

But BP has scaled back its plans to cut its carbon emissions this year because demand for oil and gas is so strong.

Do Energy Caps Reduce Oil Company Profits?

Energy price caps were introduced in 2019 to prevent companies from overcharging people who aren’t shopping for cheaper deals. It is intended for energy suppliers and does not affect the profits of oil and gas producers.

