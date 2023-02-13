Is the deadly mushroom pandemic in ‘The Last Of Us’ actually possible? : NPR





On HBO’s hit show “The Last Of Us,” the world was devastated by a pandemic caused by a deadly fungus. Is it possible?

AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:

HBO’s new show “The Last Of Us” is a whopper. Climate change fueled the rise of a new pathogen that nearly wiped out humanity. The cause of the infection is a bit surprising.

(SOUNDTRACK FROM A TV SHOW, “THE LAST OF US”)

JOSH BRENER: (As Murray) Not bacteria, not viruses. SO…

JOHN HANNAH: (As Dr. Neuman) Mushroom. Yes, that’s the usual answer. Mushrooms seem harmless enough.

RASCOE: Yes, a fungus is the cause. As part of an ongoing series, NPR examines what could cause the next pandemic, and so “The Last Of Us” made us wonder if something like this could actually happen. Here’s NPR global health correspondent Michaeleen Doucleff with the story.

MICHAELEEN DOUCLEFF, BYLINE: Over the past decade, I’ve been reporting on infectious diseases, and I’ve often asked scientists, what keeps you up at night? What kinds of pathogens could cause a horrible pandemic? I hear…

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: Hendra virus.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: Flu.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #3: Nipah Virus.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #4: Coronavirus.

DOUCLEFF: Basically, it’s still a virus. I have never heard of a fungus, and a fungus has never caused a massive pandemic similar to COVID. And that’s because viruses have several great advantages over fungi. For one, they spread much, much faster.

AILEEN MARTY: Yes, that’s absolutely true.

DOUCLEFF: This is Dr. Aileen Marty. She is an infectious disease specialist at Florida International University.

MARTY: The big advantage, if you will, for viruses is that one virus particle can grow into thousands in a very short time. And as it produces more viral particles, it has the propensity to have mutations.

DOUCLEFF: And that means that viruses can evolve much faster than fungi.

MARTY: And that may lead to a new version that could be more dangerous.

DOUCLEFF: So that all of a sudden, the virus can start evading our immune system, and in a flash, the whole world becomes susceptible. Marty says mushrooms really can’t do that because they mutate 10,000 times slower. And as an aside, the mushroom in “The Last Of Us” that controls people’s brains – it’s made up. It’s totally science fiction. Plus, says Marty, people with a healthy immune system can fight off fungal infections before they become dangerous.

MARTY: The reality is that most immunocompetent people don’t get sick from a fungus that enters their body.

DOUCLEFF: If you had to put money on, you know, what’s going to cause the next pandemic, would you put it on a fungus or a virus?

MARTY: I’d put it on a virus. I really would. But that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t pay attention to fungi, because so many people die every year from all these other types of problems.

DOUCLEFF: In fact, about 1.5 million people die from fungal infections each year, and there are growing fears that this number will increase due to climate change. So here’s where “The Last Of Us” show puts the science into focus. Most fungi live in the environment – outside – so they cannot survive inside people. We are too hot. But as the show’s scientist explains…

(SOUNDTRACK FROM A TV SHOW, “THE LAST OF US”)

HANNAH: (As Dr. Neuman) What if that should change? What if, for example, the world warms up slightly? GOOD…

DOUCLEFF: Laura Goodman studies pathogen genomics at Cornell University. She says there is evidence that warming temperatures have already led to the emergence of a new fungal disease.

LAURA GOODMAN: This one is pretty nasty because it’s resistant to a lot of the drugs that we have. And not only that, but he seems to have a strong advantage in changing in such a way that he can cause illness in people.

DOUCLEFF: The disease is called Candida auris. And again, Goodman says it’s people with weakened immune systems who are at risk.

GOODMAN: For a lot of people, it’s probably harmless.

DOUCLEFF: But there are concerns that could change.

GOODMAN: It definitely keeps me awake at night because I see all the work that’s done on bacteria and viruses and everything we know, and then we look at fungal pathogens and it’s so much less.

DOUCLEFF: And with “The Last Of Us” bringing awareness to all that awareness, she hopes that will change too.

Michaeleen Doucleff, NPR News.

