UK’s big gamble on further drop in energy prices, infrastructure experts warn





Ministers are taking a big gamble with energy prices easing further after failing to reach an agreement on increasing Britain’s gas storage capacity in time for next winter, the government’s chief adviser on infrastructure warned.

Sir John Armitt of the National Infrastructure Commission told the Financial Times that the UK needs to switch to renewables but needs gas storage to be more resilient.

His comments came after talks between the government and Centrica, which owns Rough, the country’s largest storage facility, broke down over disagreements over the level of state subsidies.

The site, located on the coast of Yorkshire, partially reopened at government request last October in an effort to ensure security of supply ahead of this winter. Energy prices have soared as many countries in Europe seek alternative sources of gas after Russia, a major supplier, shut off taps in retaliation for Western aid to Ukraine.

Rough is running at one-fifth of its previous capacity after virtually gnawing at it five years ago. Energy analysts have warned that failure to expand UK gas storage would leave the UK vulnerable to future surges in global energy prices.

It would be understandable to allow Rough to fall back off the table, Armitt said, provided it is confident that last year’s surge in gas prices will not repeat itself and that other forms of supply are safe. But given that the UK continues to depend on gas for the short term, that’s a big gamble.

Armitt also warned that delays would increase the cost of expansion. Let’s be clear that if the deal on the rough falls apart, the cost will be much higher the next time you want to bring it back.

The UK has Europe’s largest LNG handling capacity to convert liquefied fuel back to gas. There are also two pipelines to the continent and several links to Norway’s large North Sea gas fields. But Tom Marzec-Manser, head of gas analysis at ICIS, said more storage would help as the UK cannot always rely on gas imports, especially in extremely cold weather.

During a storm in the east in 2018, cold weather forced some UK and Norwegian products to shut down, causing spot prices to rise.

suggestion

Marzec-Manser says it’s time you want gas at the door. You can’t ignore the fact that the kit isn’t that broken, but it’s great that there are two pipes connecting the UK to Northwest Europe and one to Norway. You will get into trouble.

Unlike Japan, which imports gas on long-term contracts and is shielded from energy market volatility, the UK and the rest of Europe are exposed to fluctuating daily and monthly wholesale prices since gas market liberalization in the 1990s. .

According to ICIS data, wholesale petrol prices in the UK are declining and are now around 132p per row, compared to the August record of 598p per row.

However, they are still volatile and still much higher than before Covid-19 when they were trading at around 40p to 60p per column. In the 20 years prior to the second half of 2021, only once did UK gas prices trade above 100 pence per heat.

The government said: Future expansion of site capacity is a matter of Centrica. We will continue to work with gas storage operators to explore options to further enhance supply security.

Centrica declined to comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/f11dcdbf-121d-47f0-9618-1daf379401b5 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos