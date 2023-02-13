US shoots down octagonal flying object near military sites in Michigan | American News





The U.S. military shot down a fourth flying object over North American airspace in a week Sunday over Lake Huron in Michigan, state Governor Gretchen Whitmer confirmed.

Whitmer said on Twitter that federal officials tracked an object near [Michigans] airspace.

I’m happy to report it was quick, safe and secure, she said.

The unidentified high-altitude object, described as an octagonal structure with ropes attached, is believed to have been the same object that was picked up by radar over Montana on Saturday. By the time it was hit by an air-to-air missile launched by F-16 fighter jets, it had been flying over the Great Lakes region at 20,000 feet, a height that could have posed a risk to civilian aircraft.

A suspected spy balloon in the sky over Billings, Montana. Photograph: Chase Doak/AFP/Getty Images

The Pentagon said the object appeared to have traveled near US military sites and posed a threat to civil aviation, as well as being a potential surveillance tool.

We did not consider it to be a kinetic military threat to anything on the ground, but we did consider it to be a security theft hazard and a threat because of its potential surveillance capabilities, the Department of Defense said.

Our team will now work to recover the item in an effort to learn more.

US military personnel equipped with specialized diving equipment designed for the extremely cold waters of Lake Huron had to be deployed quickly to search for pieces of the destroyed object. So far, there is no information about who controlled the structure or if it was actually engaged in espionage activities.

Earlier in the day, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) briefly restricted civilian air traffic over Lake Michigan after local reports of military aircraft in the area.

The octagon was the fourth unidentified flying object to be shot down by American or Canadian fighter jets this month. The extraordinary wave of military interventions began on February 4 when a large balloon was shot down off the coast of South Carolina. This object has been claimed by China, although Beijing has insisted it was involved in innocent weather research.

An object the size of a small car was shot down off the coast of Alaska on Friday, followed by a similar flying object over the Yukon in Canada on Saturday.

The US and Canadian military are trying to recover the other flying objects that were shot down this week. Sea and land searches take place in hostile weather conditions.

U.S. Senate Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told ABCs This Week on Sunday that he had been briefed by the White House and officials were now satisfied that the first three flying objects shot down by air-to-air missiles this week were balloons. He firmly blamed China.

The Chinese were humiliated, I think the Chinese were caught lying, he said. It’s a real setback for them.

Hours later, a spokesperson for the White House National Security Council tried to drown out some of Schumer’s rhetoric, saying it was too early to characterize the last two flying objects shot down overhead. from Alaska and Canada. Final answers will have to wait until the debris is recovered, the official said.

Schumer said US military and intelligence agencies were laser-focused on gathering information on the flying objects and then analyzing what steps to take to protect US interests in the future. He called it crazy that the US government had no idea about the balloon spy program until just a few months ago.

US and Canadian personnel are now scrambling to recover parts of the balloons from the four crash sites, and investigators are expected to scour Lake Huron after the flying object was shot down on Sunday.

Intense searches were already underway on Sunday at the three previous downed ship sites.

Canadian military personnel attempt to reach pieces of an unidentified flying object that was shot down over Canadian airspace on Saturday by F-22 fighter jets from the North American Aerospace Defense Command, or Norad . The ship fell over a remote and rugged area of ​​the Yukon.

The object, described as cylindrical, had flown at 40,000 feet in Canadian territory and was considered a risk to civilian air traffic.

US military searches are also continuing in difficult circumstances off the coasts of South Carolina and Alaska following the two interceptions. Some debris from the first balloon to be destroyed, the largest of the four objects, was shot down Feb. 4 about six miles off the coast of South Carolina.

Underwater survey and recovery teams have already recovered pieces from the ocean floor 50 feet deep. The fragments are now being transported to military laboratories for analysis.

US officials told reporters that rough seas were slowing down the mission to recover the confirmed balloon. Although the Chinese government has acknowledged ownership, that country’s regime has insisted that the balloon was only used for meteorological research.

The Pentagon disputed this characterization, saying early indications suggest the balloon was carrying powerful equipment capable of intercepting communications. The balloon, flying at 60,000ft, was tracked by the US military for several days as it crossed national airspace, after it was initially spotted off the coast of Alaska on January 28.

The Air Force decided to wait until it was over the Atlantic before shooting it down out of concern for civilians on the ground, the Pentagon said.

Schumer defended the move on Sunday against mounting criticism from Republicans who blasted Joe Biden’s White House for not acting immediately. By tracking the ball across the country, the United States gained tremendous insight into what the Chinese were doing, he said.

Schumer predicted that the entire object would be reconstructed within the next few days. It’s a huge blow for the United States, he told ABC This Week.

The search related to Saturday’s intercept is being conducted in hazardous conditions off the coast of Alaska near Prudhoe Bay, a major oil drilling community. A flying object described by US officials as roughly the size of a Volkswagen Beetle was shot down by F-22 fighter jets using a Sidewinder air-to-air missile on Friday afternoon.

Pieces of the ship landed in frozen seas in an area of ​​snow and ice that is very difficult to navigate in sub-zero temperatures. Recovery teams use helicopters and HC-130 search and rescue aircraft because navy boats cannot reach the location.

The confluence of four flying objects shot down in one week has not only raised tension and rattled nerves on both sides of the US and Canadian border.

It has also generated political tensions internationally. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has postponed the first visit to Beijing by a senior US diplomat since 2018 in response to the Chinese balloon’s high-altitude intrusion.

U.S. officials told media they had been following the balloon program at a number of locations in China.

On the Chinese side of the heated row, local media quoted by Bloomberg News reported on Sunday that the Chinese government was preparing to shoot down an unidentified flying object that was reportedly spotted over Qingdao port. According to reports, nearby fishermen had been urged to be vigilant.

At home, the US Congress has also seen rising tensions between the new House Republican leadership and the Biden administration over the handling of spyware. Republicans criticized the Pentagons’ decision to allow the Chinese balloon to fly over America’s heartland before dropping it, though they were less forthcoming in explaining how it happened that at least three ships of alleged Chinese espionage entered US airspace under Donald Trumps previous presidential administration seemingly undetected.

