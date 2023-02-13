US plane shoots down fourth flying object after Pentagon says it flew near sensitive military sites and poses risk to civilian aircraft | American News





The United States shot down another unidentified object it says flew near sensitive military sites and could have been used for espionage.

It was shot down over Lake Huron in Michigan at 2:42 p.m. local time on Sunday on the orders of President Biden.

A US F-16 plane fired a missile at around 20,000 feet, fearing its altitude and flight path could endanger civilian aircraft.

It is the fourth incident in just over a week – and the third in as many days – after objects were shot down in Alaska and Canada on Friday and Saturday,

A senior US official, speaking anonymously, described the latest object as having “an octagonal structure with hanging ropes but no discernible payload”.

Authorities restricted airspace over the lake, near the Canadian border, before US and Canadian jets were sent to intercept it.

Jets were also scrambled on Saturday after radar picked up an object over Montana, but it could not be located and it was thought it could be a mistake.

However, the signal was again picked up by the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) on Sunday, the Pentagon said.

“Based on its flight path and data, we can reasonably connect this object to the radar signal picked up over Montana, which flew near the sensitive DOD [Department of Defense] sites,” a statement read.

“We did not consider this to be a kinetic military threat to anything on the ground, but we did consider it to be a security theft hazard and a threat due to its potential surveillance capabilities.”

Teams attempt to recover the object from the lake.

Earlier, the White House said previously unidentified objects shot down over Alaska and Canada did not resemble the Chinese “spy” balloon shot down near South Carolina a week ago.

A National Security Council spokesman said they were “much smaller” but added: “We will not definitively characterize them until we can recover the debris, which we are working on.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said teams were searching for the downed object over his country.

A US F-22 stealth plane shot it down over the sparsely populated Yukon Territory in the northwest on Saturday.

“Recovery teams are on the ground, seeking to find and analyze the object,” Trudeau told reporters.

“There is still a lot to know about it. That’s why the analysis of this object is going to be very important.”

Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand described it as cylindrical but smaller than the Chinese balloon.

It was flying at 40,000 feet and posing a risk to civilian aircraft when it was shot down about 100 miles from the border at 3:41 p.m. EST (2041 GMT), Ms Anand said.

The Pentagon said NORAD spotted the object above the Alaskan coast on Friday evening.

Jets were dispatched from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson and joined by Canadian CF-18 and CP-140 aircraft after the object crossed the border.

The Pentagon said the US F-22 shot down the object using an AIM 9X missile “after close coordination” between the countries.

Mr Trudeau said the military would salvage the wreckage and he had spoken to President Biden and thanked NORAD for “watching North America”.

Earlier this week, Beijing admitted the balloon shot down off South Carolina was from China, but insisted it was a “civilian airship”.

He said he strayed into US airspace and was intended for weather and other scientific research.

