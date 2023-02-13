First UK patient with heart failure sensor the size of a pen cap | british news





A heart attack patient has become the first patient in the UK to be fitted with an early warning sensor the size of a pen cap that alerts medical staff if their condition worsens.

These devices enable faster interventions, helping people stay healthy longer, avoiding costly hospital admissions and relieving pressure on the NHS.

A procedure tailored to the FIRE1 system was pioneered by cardiologists Dr Andrew Flett and Dr Peter Cowburn during trials at University Hospital Southampton (UHS) in Hampshire.

Their work forms part of a cutting-edge international research study on the use of innovative technologies.

The device monitors the amount of fluid in your body, and an increase in the level indicates worsening heart failure.

It is implanted during a simple 45-minute procedure using a small catheter that is inserted into a vein in the upper leg.

It collapses at the entrance so that it can be pushed up into the inferior vena cava (IVC), the body’s largest vein located in the abdomen, which carries oxygen-depleted blood back to the heart.

The sensor then expands to full size and continuously measures the size of the IVC, which indicates the amount of fluid in the body.

High levels increase the risk of breathing difficulties and can cause fluid to build up in the lungs, leading to emergency hospitalization.

After surgery, patients wear a sensing belt on their abdomen for 1 to 2 minutes a day to use radiofrequency energy to power the implanted sensor.

Every day, data is sent from patients’ homes to UHS’s heart failure team to alert the team to early warning signs so they can intervene before their condition worsens significantly.

Image: Dr Andrew Flett says pioneering advances could help reduce the burden on the NHS.

It is estimated that more than 900,000 people in the UK suffer from heart failure, and this number is likely to increase due to an aging population, more effective treatment and improved survival rates after heart attack.

Hospitalizations for heart failure currently cost the NHS £2 billion a year.

Dr Flett said: “This innovative new device has the potential to improve patient safety and outcomes in the management of patients with chronic heart failure and we are delighted to be the first site implanted in the UK as part of this groundbreaking study.

“We have now successfully implanted the device in a second patient and data is already being sent in the hopes that we can intervene earlier to reduce hospital visits and keep patients healthy longer.

“Heart failure is a significant burden on the NHS, and pioneering advances like this can help reduce this pressure.”

“It is estimated that 1 in 5 will develop heart failure, and early intervention when patients start to deteriorate can make a big difference, and we hope this new FIRE1 device can do just that.”

“This is an exciting new development for patients with this condition.”

