US reopens Lake Michigan airspace after ‘national defense’ shutdown





The restrictions were lifted shortly after they were announced, apparently without any threats being detected.

Washington:

US officials restricted the airspace over Lake Michigan on Sunday citing a potential new national security threat, but quickly reopened the skies, as the US and Canada react to multiple aerial intrusions . The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced “temporary flight restrictions” on one of the Great Lakes along the US-Canada border, designating it as “national defense airspace”, a day after a closure similar over Montana resulted in jamming of US fighter planes.

Montana was ordered closed following a “radar anomaly”, but no object was discovered.

Similarly, the Lake Michigan restrictions were lifted soon after they were announced, apparently without any threats being detected.

“The FAA briefly closed a portion of the airspace over Lake Michigan to support Department of Defense operations. The airspace has been reopened,” the agency said in a statement to AFP. .

Sunday’s action over Lake Michigan marked the latest step in addressing a series of potential national security threats that began in late January with the discovery of a Chinese balloon – dubbed a spy device by American officials – crossing the United States at high altitude.

He was finally shot down on February 4 by an F-22 jet off the coast of South Carolina.

China has insisted the balloon was carrying out weather research, but the Pentagon said the object, parts of which have already been recovered from the water, was capable of carrying out surveillance.

Last Friday, US fighter jets shot down another object off northern Alaska, the military said, adding that it was “in United States sovereign airspace above the waters American territories”. It lacked a propulsion or control system, officials said.

And on Saturday, an American F-22, acting on orders from the United States and Canada, shot down a mysterious cylindrical “airborne object” over Canada’s Yukon Territory about 100 miles (160 kilometers) from the US border, claiming he posed a threat to civilian flight. .

Meanwhile, calls have grown for President Joe Biden to provide a detailed account to the American people of the nature of the objects, potential threats to the homeland and what Washington has planned to prevent further missions of this kind.

