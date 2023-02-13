The Knowsley interruption demonstrates British incompetence in exile.





Public unrest outside a hotel that hosts asylum seekers in Merseyside’s town of Knowsley this week was in some ways inevitable.

A total of 45,756 people entered the UK by small boat via the English Channel last year, more than the total population of UK cities such as Dover in Kent, Boston in Lincolnshire and Kirkby in the Metropolitan, according to the 2021 census. . Borough of Knowsley. The UK’s asylum system should give priority to the world’s most persecuted people, especially women and girls who are at high risk of sexual violence in conflict-torn countries. Instead, it has been reduced to a system of survival of the fittest left to cleaners by human trafficking companies that import mostly young, healthy men into the country. Last year, smugglers earned $183 million from small boats, according to recent French data.

But one longstanding injustice that is all too often overlooked is the distribution of asylum seekers in the UK. This political slogan does not apply to most areas of life, including the migration of newcomers. One notable example is the recent relocation of asylum seekers (some apparently illegal channel economy migrants from countries like Albania that have not experienced conflict since the 1997 civil war). This area of ​​public policy.

Knowsley is the definition of what is left behind. Emergency levels of public investment and social support are needed

The blunt truth is that Britain’s internal decentralized system has been failing for some time. In April 2017, it was discovered that impoverished asylum seekers live in poverty a third more than the wealthiest third. A comfortable majority (57%) of all government-resident asylum seekers were placed in the poorest third of the country, according to a Guardians analysis of Home Office data at the time. A more recent analysis last year found that nearly one in four UK asylum seekers supported by the Home Office live in just 10 local authorities, many of whom are among the poorest in the country. It included northern cities such as Rochdale, Middlesbrough, Hartlepool, Stockton-on-Tees and Gateshead, along with cities such as Glasgow, Cardiff and Stoke-on-Trent.

The current situation is unsustainable and risks intensifying social tensions in marginalized communities where there is perceived competition for limited resources. It’s some impoverished inner-city areas and abandoned rural towns that are doing a lot with regards to accommodating asylum seekers who are not only morally unjust, but a real threat to community cohesion.

Also to be emphasized is the extent to which the Home Office fails to provide proper form of notice to local councils when an asylum seeker returns home. Norsley City Council said it received less than 48 hours’ notice in January of last year that the Department of Home Affairs was planning to temporarily house asylum seekers in a suite hotel. This is nothing more than Whitehall’s top-down, centralized imposition of asylum seeker relocations on a wildly deprived local authority in north-west England.

Knowsley is a corner of a country ravaged by myriad serious social and economic problems. In the 2020-21 academic year, Knowsley recorded the lowest average Attainment 8 score (across 8 GCSE level qualifications) of all UK provincial authorities. Data released in June last year showed the highest proportion of state-funded secondary school students in the UK at 46.4 per cent, who were eligible for free school meals. The recent lack of A-level offerings in the borough of Merseyside has forced many students to travel outside to continue their studies, traveling to St Helens College for exams or Six Forms in Liverpool. In the 2021 England and Wales Census, Knowsley has the highest proportion of residents identified as disabled and experiencing many restrictions in the country. It also ranks among the top five local authorities for the proportion of people aged 5 and older providing unpaid care at 11.5%, just behind the highest (neighboring St Helens has 11.7%).

Knowsley is the definition of what is left behind. It should be identified as a place that requires an emergency level of public investment and social support, not a place that is treated as a kind of place for relocation of asylum seekers amidst the crisis of border security and living expenses.

The Knowsley Disruption should sound the alarm bell in this beleaguered Conservative government. It should not only strengthen Britain’s border security, but make the system of distributing asylum seekers nationwide a much more fair system for the poorest parts of the country.

