US shoots down fourth aerial object over North America





The U.S. military said it shot down a high-altitude object over Lake Huron on Sunday, in the fourth such operation this month in North American skies.

The mission by US warplanes off the coast of Michigan and near the Canadian border came after they separately shot down unidentified aerial objects over the Yukon, Canada’s northwest territory, on Saturday, and the Alaska Friday.

On February 4, the US military shot down a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon over the Atlantic off South Carolina after passing through large areas of Canada and the United States.

US officials have attempted to identify the origins and purpose of the three aerial objects shot down over the past three days, but have so far announced no findings.

The incidents increase pressure on the Biden administration to better protect US airspace and assess risks to civilian populations and national security.

What’s happened in the last two weeks or so, 10 days, has been nothing short of madness. And the military needs to have a plan not only to figure out what’s going on, but also to figure out the dangers that come with it, Jon Tester, the Democratic senator from Montana, told CBS Sunday morning.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command said an F-16 fighter jet shot down an airborne object that was flying about 20,000 feet over Lake Huron in Michigan. He added that there were indications that the object was conducting surveillance at sensitive US military sites.

Based on its flight path and data, we can reasonably connect this object to the radar signal picked up over Montana, which flew near sensitive Department of Defense sites, the Pentagon said in a statement. .

We did not consider it to be a kinetic military threat to anything on the ground, but we did consider it to be a security theft hazard and a threat due to its potential surveillance capabilities.

Recommended

Earlier in the day, Chuck Schumer, the Senate Majority Leader, said he was briefed by Jake Sullivan, the US national security adviser, on Saturday night and said the two objects shot down at 40,000 feet Friday and Saturday were supposed to be balloons. , but much smaller than the first.

Later, a spokesman for the National Security Council said: These objects did not look much like the PRC and were much smaller. [Peoples Republic of China] balloon and we will characterize them definitively only when we can recover the debris, on which we are working.

Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, said Canadian crews were working to recover the object shot down on Saturday, which officials described as cylindrical in shape.

There is still a lot to know about this. This is why the analysis of this object is going to be very important, Trudeau said.

The Chinese balloon incident has already led to a deterioration in US-China relations, which had fallen to their lowest level since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 1979.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken canceled a last-minute trip to China to meet President Xi Jinping. China criticized the United States for shooting down the balloon, which it said was a civilian vessel carrying out weather research.

Schumer called on China to cancel the balloon program.

I think the Chinese were humiliated. I think the Chinese were caught lying. And I think that’s a real step backwards for them, the senator said. I think they’ll probably have to get rid of them or do something about them, because they look really bad. And they’re not just the United States.

Some Democrats were concerned that the Biden administration was not more open to information.

I kind of see a trend looking at social media this morning. Suddenly massive speculation about alien invasions and, you know, additional Chinese stocks or Russian stocks, Jim Himes, a Connecticut Democrat, told NBC.

Chuck Schumer: They Believe They Were [balloons]yes, but much smaller than the first AP

In the absence of information, people’s anxiety leads them into potentially destructive areas. So hopefully very soon the administration will have a lot more information for all of us on what is going on.

The episodes also sparked a debate over whether the US military should invest more in improving its ability to detect objects.

Mike Turner, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee and a Republican from Ohio, told CNN the United States lacks adequate radar systems and integrated missile defense systems. We really have to declare that we are going to defend our airspace and then we have to invest.

The Biden administration said the Chinese balloon entered US airspace over Alaska on January 28. But officials did not say whether the United States had detected the object earlier, raising questions about the military’s aerial detection capabilities.

General Glen VanHerck, the US officer who heads the North American Aerospace Defense Command, revealed this week that the military failed to detect four previous flights of Chinese balloons over the US , three during the Trump administration and one early under Biden in real time.

