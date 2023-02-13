US fighter jets shoot down octagonal object near Canadian border | Military News





US warplanes shot down an unidentified object flying near the Canadian border in the Midwest, the Pentagon said, the latest incident since a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon put US security forces on hold. maximum alert.

The object was flying at 6,100 meters (20,000 feet) and while not a military threat, it could have potentially interfered with domestic air traffic, said Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder, in a statement.

It was shot down at 2:42 p.m. local time (7:42 p.m. GMT) over Lake Huron on the U.S.-Canada border, the statement said.

It was the third to be shot down over North America in as many days and the fourth in just over a week.

The flurry of defense activity began in late January when a white balloon appeared over the United States and hovered over the country for days. The United States said it was a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon and that fighter jets eventually shot it down off the coast of South Carolina on February 4.

The latest object appeared to be octagonal in structure, with hanging ropes but no discernible payload, an official told reporters.

US Navy sailors recover the suspected surveillance balloon off the US East Coast on February 5 [US Navy via AP]

It had been detected over Montana near sensitive military sites, shutting down US airspace, the Pentagon said.

Don’t Exclude Aliens

US Air Force General Glen VanHerck, who is responsible for protecting US airspace, told reporters that the military had been unable to identify which three objects were most recent. , how they stay in the air or where they come from.

They were called objects, not balloons, for a reason, said VanHerck, head of North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and Northern Command.

VanHerck said he would not rule out aliens or any other explanation.

I’ll let the intelligence community and the counterintelligence community figure that out, he said.

Lawmakers have requested more information about the objects.

We need facts about their origin, their purpose and why their frequency is increasing, said US lawmaker Debbie Dingell, one of several Michigan lawmakers who have welcomed the decision to shoot down the craft.

Heino Klinck, former US deputy assistant secretary of defense for East Asia, told Al Jazeera the government needed to be more open about the latest incursions.

I think what the government is being challenged with right now is what to make public without compromising sources and methods, Klinck said. We don’t want to give our adversaries information about what we can detect, what we can’t detect [and] how we get certain types of information. Nevertheless, it is high time the government said something.

The latest object was first detected Saturday night over Montana but was initially ruled an anomaly. Radar picked it up again on Sunday, hovering over Michigan’s Upper Peninsula and moving over Lake Huron, according to U.S. officials, who were aware of the incident and spoke to the agency. Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive operations.

US and Canadian authorities had restricted some of the airspace over the lake earlier in the day as fighter jets were dispatched to intercept and attempt to identify the object.

Canadian authorities, meanwhile, are working to find the wreckage of the object shot down Saturday over the Yukon, a sparsely populated region in the far northwest of the country.

Recovery teams are on the ground, seeking to find and analyze the object, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on Sunday.

The safety of citizens is our top priority and that is why I took the decision to shoot down this unidentified object, he said, adding that it had posed a danger to civilian aircraft.

The last three flying objects were much smaller in size, different in appearance, and flew at lower altitudes than the suspected spy balloon.

China denies the first balloon was used for surveillance and claims it was a civilian weather monitoring station. He condemned the United States for shooting him down.

US officials want to accurately identify the other objects downed in recent days as Washington worries about what it sees as a large-scale aerial surveillance program orchestrated by Beijing.

