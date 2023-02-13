



On Sunday, the US military said it shot down another unidentified object flying over Lake Huron, which separates the US state of Michigan from the Canadian province of Ontario.

China claimed it was preparing to shoot down the object near its coast, but provided no further information.

Mr Wallace had previously said he would shoot down one of the balloons if they were seen over England.

Alicia Kearns, Chair of the Commons Task Force on Foreign Relations, said:

The United States will share its conclusions about the capabilities of the Chinese balloon with us and our Five Eyes allies, at which point an internal review of our ability to identify, track, disrupt and destroy the balloon will be launched.

The spy balloon is the latest development in Britain’s increasingly tricky relationship with China.

Two years ago, Britain ordered a 5G mobile network to remove technology from Chinese company Huawei, citing security concerns, and there are allegations that Confucius Institutes are being used to spread communist propaganda and spy on students at British universities.

Last year, government departments were banned from installing Chinese CCTV equipment in sensitive locations due to national security concerns. It came after then-Health Secretary Matt Hancock was caught on a Hikvision camera hugging his girlfriend in his office.

Former Conservative Party leader Sir Ian Duncan Smith urged the government to end the theft on Beijing, citing the Foreign Ministry’s example of inviting the governor of Xinjiang to a meeting, who is accused of human rights abuses against the Uyghurs.

Sir Iain will join a protest outside the Foreign Ministry on Monday and has called for Erkin Tuniyaz to be arrested if he sets foot in the country.

He urged the government to come clean whether any spy balloons were found over Britain, adding: China looks at us and sees that we are weak. It is ridiculous to say that Rishi Sunak wants to characterize China as a strategic threat when representing his leadership, but that it is only a strategic challenge.

