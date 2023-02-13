Super Bowl 2023: How and When to Watch in the UK





Multimedia Producer James Hockaday

Hundreds of millions of people will be watching the world’s most spectacular sporting event on Sunday.

This year’s Super Bowl will see the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL Playoffs annual finals.

The halftime show is not only a staple for sports fans in America, it’s a star-studded event that sometimes fetches more views than the game itself.

If you’re watching from the UK, here’s everything you need to know about watching the 2023 Super Bowl.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) trains with Jody Fortson ahead of Sunday’s big game. Credit: AP

What is the Super Bowl?

Over 18 weeks, 32 teams from across the United States will compete in the league to qualify for the playoffs, where the best 14 teams of the season will face each other in a knockout format.

It was then reduced to two people facing off in the final game of the Super Bowl to determine the champion.

This year the Kansas City Chiefs will face the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

How can I watch it in the UK and when does it start?

This year’s Super Bowl will be televised live in the UK on Sunday 12 February at 11:30pm GMT on Sky Sports and ITV1.

You can also livestream the game for free through ITVX or subscribe to NOW TV or NFL Game Pass to watch.

Fans can also watch through the Fox website using their TV login details.

This year’s playoffs will be held at Arizona’s State Farm Stadium. Credit: AP

Super Bowl 2023 Teams

This will be the Philadelphia Eagles’ fourth Super Bowl appearance and the Kansas City Chiefs’ fifth.

This is the first time the two teams face each other in the playoffs and the first time two black quarterbacks face each other.

The appearances of Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts and Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes are significant due to the sport’s history of racism, where few black players start quarterback, a position generally considered the offensive leader.

In another NFL first, this year’s playoffs in Phoenix will be the first time the two brothers, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelsey and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelsey, face each other in the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl 2023 odds

This year’s showdown will be one of the closest games to date, with no clear favorites.

The Eagles have a slight edge with Betfred offering odds of 4/5 compared to the Chiefs’ 21/20. Who’s playing in the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show?

Rihanna is struggling to fit her 17-year career into a 13-minute setlist. Credit: AP

Rihanna is hard focused on delivering a stunning halftime show that packs 17 years of work into a 13 minute setlist.

“It’s going to be a celebration of my catalog in the best way we’ve ever been able to do it together,” she said.

The singer previously refused to perform at the 2019 halftime show and this is believed to be in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick.

In 2016, Kaepernick took a knee while the US national anthem was playing, protesting police brutality. This led the NFL to implement a controversial law requiring all players to be fined if they did not support the national anthem. The law was lifted last fall. Kaepernick never played in the league again.

But this time around, Rihanna said the timing and circumstances suited her.

Country music star Chris Stapleton will sing the US national anthem, and R&B legend Babyface will sing America the Beautiful.

Actress and singer Sheryl Lee Ralph will also perform ‘Lift Every Voice and Sing’.

When asked who they were rooting for on Sunday, Ralph said she was rooting for the Eagles, and Stapleton and Babyface joked that they were actually supporting Rihanna.

Want a quick, expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to the latest podcasts and find out what you need to know.

