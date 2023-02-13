US shoots down unidentified object over Lake Huron, third downed since Chinese spy balloon





After the generals’ remarks, a defense official who spoke on condition of anonymity to speak of a developing situation said there were no indications of aliens or extraterrestrial activity with these recent abductions.

As for the Chinese ball, said Melissa Dalton, assistant secretary of defense for homeland defense and hemispheric affairs, we had the basis and intelligence to know definitively that its point of origin was the People’s Republic of China. Such certainty does not exist with the following three objects.

After the initial episode, NORAD changed its approach to monitoring airspace over North America, Dalton added. This effort involves taking a closer look at our airspace, including improving our radar, which may at least partly explain the increase in objects we have detected over the past week, she said. declared.

The latest object was first detected Saturday at 4:45 p.m. over Canada. It entered US airspace soon after, eventually falling off radar over Montana and reappearing over Wisconsin. At that time, American F-16 and Canadian F-18 fighter jets were dispatched to intercept it. An F-16 knocked it down with a Sidewinder missile over Lake Huron, where it likely fell in Canadian waters, VanHerck said.

President Joe Biden gave the order to remove the object based on recommendations from Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and military leaders, according to a Department of Defense statement.

Although military officials did not consider it a threat to anything on the ground, the trajectory and altitude of the objects raised concerns, including that it could pose a risk to civil aviation , officials said.

Today a high altitude object was detected in US airspace over Lake Huron. NORAD launched Canadian and American planes to investigate and the object was shot down in American airspace by American planes, Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand said in a statement. We unequivocally support this action and continue to work with the United States and NORAD to protect North America.

Two United States House members from Michigan, Republican Rep. Jack Bergman and Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin, confirmed earlier Sunday that Air Force and National Guard pilots abducted the object above Lake Huron.

Well, more on what it was in the coming days, but for now rest assured that all parties have been laser-focused on it from the time it passed through our waters, Slotkin said on Twitter. She added in a later tweet: We were all interested in what exactly this object was and its purpose.

Sen. Gary Peters (D-Mich.) tweeted: Glad the object was neutralized over Lake Huron and will continue to press DoD for more transparency.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, speaking after receiving a briefing from National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on the Friday and Saturday objects, said Sunday that US national security officials believe he they were balloons.

They believe they were, yes, but much smaller than the first one, Schumer said on ABCs This Week. The two objects shot down this week flew at 40,000 feet, so they were immediately determined to pose a threat to commercial aircraft, which fly at the same level, Schumer said.

A Pentagon spokesman would not go to Schumer on Sunday.

These objects shot on Friday and Saturday were objects and did not closely resemble the [Peoples Republic of China] ball,” said Sabrina Singh. When we can collect the debris, we’ll have more for you.

Following criticism for moving too slowly to bring down the Chinese spy balloon that floated over the United States this month, the Biden administration shot down an unidentified cylindrical object over United States airspace on Friday. Alaska and, after discussion with Canada, shot down a separate object violating Canadian airspace on Saturday.

Schumer continued to defend the Biden administrations’ timing of downing the first ball as a different situation. This balloon crossed North America before an F-22 shot it down off the Carolinas.

Transport Secretary Pete Buttigieg said last week that the first balloon was over where flight operations are taking place, so any debris would have passed through national airspace.

We got tremendous intelligence information by monitoring the balloon as it passed over the United States, Schumer said on Sunday, adding that the United States would likely be able to piece together the entire balloon for further information. know more.

Asked by host George Stephanopoulos whether China got the intelligence anyway, Schumer replied: “They could have gotten it anyway, but we need to know what they are doing.

Rep. Mike Turner (R-Ohio), chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, called for an aggressive stance on removing objects in the air on Sunday.

I would rather they were easy to trigger than be permissive, Turner said of the Biden administration, speaking on CNN’s State of the Union. But we were going to have to see if it’s just the administration trying to change the headlines.

Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.), the top Democrat on the intelligence committee, said Sunday on NBC Meet the Press that he has real concerns about why the administration isn’t more open.

I guess there’s not a lot of information to share yet, Himes said.

Although such objects have occasionally traversed US airspace, the current scale is unprecedented, Turner said.

It is certainly a recent new development that China is so aggressive in penetrating other countries’ airspace and does so with clear espionage intentions, with very sophisticated equipment, he said.

US radar sensors have focused primarily on threats that don’t look like balloons but can find more of them now that they’re tracking them, Himes said.

Turner said the episodes spoke to a larger airspace defense problem for the United States, including inadequate radar and the lack of an integrated missile defense system.

This is a turning point where we need to discuss this threat and how to respond to it? he said.

