Coinbase ‘will happily defend’ staking in US courts, says CEO

Crypto exchange Coinbase executives are defending its crypto staking services, saying it cannot be classified as a security and threatening to take the matter to court in the United States.

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong posted on Twitter that the company would defend this in court if necessary. The move follows crypto exchange Kraken’s agreement with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Feb. 10 to stop offering staking services or programs to clients in the country.

According to the SEC, Kraken did not register the offering and selling of its crypto asset staking program as a service, which the commission now classifies as securities. Along with the service shutdown, Kraken agreed to pay $30 million in restitution, prejudgment interest, and civil penalties.

Coinbase Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal weighed in on the matter in a blog post, saying that “staking is not a security under the US Securities Act, nor under the Howey test.” Grewal also noted:

“Trying to superimpose securities law on a process like staking does not help consumers at all and instead imposes unnecessarily aggressive mandates that will prevent American consumers from accessing basic crypto services and push users to unregulated offshore platforms.”

Grewal argues that staking fails the four elements of the Howey test: investment of money, joint venture, reasonable expectation of profit, and efforts of others. “The Howey test comes from a 1946 Supreme Court case and there is a separate discussion to be had about whether this test makes sense for modern assets like crypto,” he noted.

“The purpose of securities law is to correct information imbalances. But there is no information imbalance in staking, because all participants are connected on the blockchain and are able to validate transactions through a community of users with equal access to the same information. Additionally, the executive wrote:

“Blockchain technology can drive significant economic growth in the United States and staking is a safe and essential aspect of this technology. […] But regulation by app that does nothing to help consumers and pushes innovation overseas is not the answer. Get it right when it comes to staking. “

The SEC’s decision on crypto-staking has drawn criticism. In a statement titled “Kraken Down,” Commissioner Hester Peirce publicly chastised her own agency for shutting down the Kraken staking service. Peirce argued that regulation by enforcement is not an efficient or fair way to regulate an emerging industry.

