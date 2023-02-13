Author of the UK Counter-Terrorism Report, which draws conclusions based on a small number of cases | prevention strategy





The author of a controversial review of Britain’s counter-terrorism strategy has been accused of not doing his job properly because he only attended a handful of thousands of meetings of a major non-radicalization program.

William Shawcross has been appointed to review Prevent, the government’s anti-extremist program, in January 2021. His controversial conclusion last week that the program was too focused on the far right and not enough on Islamic extremism drew widespread criticism.

Now it’s revealed that Shawcross only attended six of the review panels tasked with investigating the more extreme cases Prevent identified. Known as channels, this more focused support is needed for a small number of individuals who appear to be most at risk.

Between April 2021 and March 2022, nearly 1,500 ratings were made for Channel. Critics say Shawcross’s attendance of such a small number raises new questions about how thorough the research he came to his conclusions was.

Layla Aitlhadj, director of Prevent Watch and director of case studies, said her organization looked into hundreds of recommendations for reports on counter-terrorism programs last year. We analyzed 600 cases of people referred to the program. Shawcross based the entire report on just six channel examples.

After Shawcross’ review was published, Britain’s former chief counterterrorism chief, Neil Basu, said parts of the government-backed report appeared to be inspired by right-wing ideologies and insulted experts in the fight against extremism.

Amnesty International dismissed the report as full of biased thinking, errors and overt anti-Muslim bias.

Aitlhadj added: Low research, poor analysis, and heavily anti-Muslim bias, the Shawcross Review has failed on all fronts.

Shawcross made 34 recommendations, all approved by the government.

According to Prevents’ own statistics, for the second consecutive year from April 2021 to March 2022, recommendations from far-right radicalization (20%) were higher than recommendations from Muslims (16%).

Ministers’ fears that mainstream right-wing views, such as concerns about immigration levels, could be interpreted as a sign of extremism were supported by Shawcross.

Shawcross was contacted for comment but did not reply.

