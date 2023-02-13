Exclude aliens? US general says he’s not ruling anything out yet





WASHINGTON, Feb 12 (Reuters) – The U.S. Air Force general overseeing North American airspace said on Sunday after a series of unidentified object downings he would not yet rule out aliens or any another explanation, relying on American intelligence experts.

When asked if he had ruled out an extraterrestrial origin for three airborne objects shot down by US warplanes in as many days, General Glen VanHerck said: “I will leave the intelligence community and the counter-terrorism community espionage to find out. I haven’t ruled anything out.”

“At this point, we continue to assess every threat or potential, unknown threat that approaches North America with an attempt to identify it,” said VanHerck, head of the Air Force Defense Command. America and Northern Command.

VanHerck’s comments came during a Pentagon briefing on Sunday after a US F-16 fighter jet shot down an octagonal-shaped object over Lake Huron on the Canada-US border.

The incidents over the past three days follow the downing of a Chinese balloon on Feb. 4 that put North American air defenses on high alert. US officials said the balloon was used for surveillance. Another US defense official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the military had seen no evidence to suggest any of the objects in question were of extraterrestrial origin.

VanHerck said the military was unable to immediately determine the means by which any of the last three objects were held aloft or where they came from.

“We call them objects, not balloons, for a reason,” VanHerck said.

The incidents come as the Pentagon has undertaken a new push in recent years to investigate military sightings of UFOs – rebranded in official government parlance as “Unidentified Aerial Phenomena” or UAPs.

Government efforts to investigate anomalous and unidentified objects – whether in space, in the sky or even underwater – have led to hundreds of documented reports that are under investigation. , senior military officials said.

But the Pentagon says it has found no evidence pointing to terrestrial visitations by intelligent extraterrestrial life.

Analysis of military sightings is conducted by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence in conjunction with a newly created Pentagon office known as AARO, short for All Domain Anomaly Resolution Office.

Their first report to Congress in June 2021 examined 144 sightings of U.S. military airmen dating back to 2004.

This study attributed one incident to a large deflated balloon, but found the rest beyond the government’s ability to explain without further analysis.

A report from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence released last month cited 366 additional sightings, mostly things like balloons, drones, birds or overhead clutter. But 171 remained officially unexplained.

“Some of these uncharacterized UAPs appear to have demonstrated unusual flight characteristics or performance capabilities, and require further analysis,” the bureau said in the report.

Sill, Ronald Moultrie, the undersecretary of defense for intelligence and security, told reporters in December that he had seen nothing in the files indicating intelligent extraterrestrial life.

“I haven’t seen anything in these funds to date that would suggest there was an alien visitation, an alien crash or anything like that,” Moultrie said.

Reporting by Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali in Washington; Additional reporting by Joey Roulette in Washington and Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Tim Ahmann

