Super Bowl 2023: UK time, how to watch TV, today’s Chiefs v Eagles halftime show and odds

The Super Bowl is almost upon us as one of the biggest annual events in the sports world takes center stage tonight.

Hundreds of millions of fans worldwide will hearken back to the enduring jewel in America’s sports crown. In addition to the unmissable action on site, musical entertainment and insanely expensive and addictive commercials are also provided.

Super Bowl 57 (using exact Roman numerals) LVII takes us to Arizona. There, the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs face off in a mouth-watering, historic showdown in the desert. star quarterback.

The Chiefs returned to this familiar sacred arena after getting revenge on the Cincinnati Bengals in their fifth straight AFC Championship Game appearance. The great Patrick Mahomes scrambled to throw two touchdowns and later set up a final gasp-winning field goal from Harrison Butker. A 23-20 win in a battle of nerves at Arrowhead Stadium.

Kansas City will get everything it can handle from Jalen Hurts and an amazingly versatile Eagles team who lopsidedly defeated the injury-ravaged San Francisco 49ers 31-7 at Lincoln Financial Field to claim their fourth NFC title.

read more

Epic Showdown: The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles collide in the Super Bowl.

/ Getty Images

Philadelphia ran for four touchdowns to punish a Niners team that was already severely hampered by injuries to surprise package rookie Brock Purdy and fourth-choice QB Josh Johnson without Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo.

When is Super Bowl 2023?

Super Bowl LVII will be held on Sunday, February 12, 2023. Matches last approximately 3 hours and 30 minutes and may include a 15-minute overtime if the score is level at the end of regulation.

This is an increase over the reduced 10-minute overtime period seen in regular season ties.

Super Bowl 2023 Teams

The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs face off for the first time in the Super Bowl on Sunday.

It’s their third appearance in five seasons for Mahomes and the two-time Chiefs, while the Eagles are back on the big stage for the first time since lifting their maiden trophy by defeating Tom Brady’s New England Patriots in the 2018 thriller. -helped by quarterback Nick Foles and the now-iconic Philly Special trick play.

Quarterback Duel: Jalen Hurts vs Patrick Mahomes will be TV not to be missed.

/ Reuters

Super Bowl 2023 UK time

This year’s Super Bowl kicks off at 11:30 PM GMT, making it a familiar late-night event for British NFL fans.

It is 4:30 PM Arizona local time (MST).

How to watch Super Bowl 2023 on UK TV

TV Channels: In the UK, Super Bowl LVII is broadcast live and free on ITV1 after a three-year deal signed last summer. Coverage begins at 10:45 p.m.

The BBC previously held rights to games and NFL highlights from 2015.

Sky Sports will also broadcast live coverage of the Main Event and the Super Bowl on its dedicated NFL channel.

Live Stream: The live broadcast is also available online via the ITVX app and ITV website. Sky subscribers can also watch live via the Sky Go app.

Where is Super Bowl 2023?

The big game this year will be held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, home of the NFL’s Cardinals and college football’s Fiesta Bowl.

Formerly known as Cardinals Stadium and later as University of Phoenix Stadium, it opened in 2006 and has a capacity of 63,400.

Venue: State Farm Stadium is home to the Arizona Cardinals of the NFL.

/ Getty Images

Super Bowl 2023 Halftime Show

The latest Super Bowl halftime show will be performed by Rihanna, who hasn’t toured since 2016.

Super Bowl 2023 Predictions

The Chiefs completed an all-time classic that saw Mahomes’ magical skills at avoiding a loaded Philly pass rush produce more jaw-dropping plays to claim the Vince Lombardi Trophy for the second time in his stellar career.

Chiefs win, 35-28.

Super Bowl 2023 odds

Chiefs to win: 11/10

Eagles to win: 10/11

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).

