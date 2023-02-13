US military shoots down unidentified flying object over Great Lakes region; same object spotted over Montana





The US military shot down another unidentified flying object over Lake Huron in Michigan on Sunday.

The Department of Defense (DOD) said President Joe Biden, shortly before 2:42 p.m., ordered an F-16 to fire an AIM-9X missile to shoot down an airborne object flying about 20,000 feet above of Lake Huron.

The DOD said the trajectory and altitude “raise concerns, including that they could pose a hazard to civil aviation.”

“The location chosen for this shootout gave us the opportunity to avoid impact to people on the ground while improving the chances of recovering debris. There are no indications of civilians injured or otherwise affected,” Lt. Col. Csar Santiago said in a statement. .

It was the third time in as many days and the fourth overall since Feb. 4 that an “unidentified object” was shot down in North America.

Rep. Jack Bergman, R-Mich., confirmed that “the U.S. military has disabled another object over Lake Huron.”

Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., tweeted that the object was “shot down” by Air Force and National Guard pilots.

CHINA CLAIMS UNIDENTIFIED OBJECT IN ITS AIRSPACE, READY TO SHOT IT DOWN

“Great job by everyone who performed this mission both in the air and at headquarters. We are all interested in what exactly this object was and its purpose,” Slotkin tweeted. “As long as these things continue to cross the United States and Canada, I will continue to ask Congress to get a full briefing based on our exploitation of the wreckage.”

“Well, find out more about what it was in the next few days, but for now, rest assured that all parties have been laser focused on it from the time it passed through our waters,” a- she declared.

A Chinese spy balloon drifts over the Atlantic Ocean just off South Carolina with a fighter jet and its contrail seen below on February 4. (Chad Fish via AP)

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., said the Pentagon informed his office “of the action they have taken to shoot down another foreign object over Lake Huron.”

“Maximum transparency about what they learn about these objects is essential,” Johnson said in a statement. “We must preemptively take the necessary measures to keep our country safe. Purchasing replacement high-power transformers is essential to protect the country’s power grid.”

US and Canadian authorities had restricted airspace over the lake earlier on Sunday as planes scrambled to intercept and try to identify the object.

“NORAD launched Canadian and US aircraft to investigate, and the object was shot down in US airspace by US aircraft,” Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand said. “We unequivocally support this action.”

CANADA’S RECOVERY TEAMS SEARCHING FOR THIRD FLYING OBJECT SHOT OVER NORTH AMERICAN AIRSPACE, SAYS TRUDEAU

The United States shot down four objects over North America last week, the first being a Chinese spy balloon off South Carolina on February 4. The second and third would be smaller balloons, which were shot down. over Alaska and Canada, respectively. Sunday’s is the fourth object shot down in about eight days.

US officials were still trying to accurately identify the other two objects blown out of the sky by F-22 fighter jets over the past two days and working to determine if China was responsible as concerns mount over the what Washington says is Beijing’s large-scale aerial surveillance. program.

US forces remove pieces of the Chinese surveillance balloon from the ocean. (US Fleet Forces)

US officials said the two newer objects were much smaller in size, different in appearance and flew at lower altitudes than the suspected Chinese spy balloon that fell into the Atlantic Ocean after being shot down by a American air-to-air missile. They said the objects from Alaska and Canada were not compatible with China’s fleet of aerial surveillance balloons that targeted more than 40 countries, dating back at least to the Trump administration.

This large white orb first appeared over the United States in late January, and Americans have been obsessed with the skies above them ever since. US authorities have made it clear that they are constantly monitoring unknown radar blips, and it is not uncommon to close airspace as a precaution to assess them.

On Sunday, the United States briefly closed airspace over Lake Michigan; on Saturday night it was done in rural Montana. Officials said Sunday they were no longer tracking any objects over those locations.

“The North American Aerospace Defense Command detected the object Sunday morning and maintained visual and radar tracking of it. Based on its flight path and data, we can reasonably connect this object to the radar signal picked up over Montana, which flew near sensitive DOD sites,” the DOD said.

“We did not assess it to be a kinetic military threat to anything on the ground, but we assessed it to be a security theft hazard and a threat due to its potential surveillance capabilities. Our team will now work to recover the object in an effort to learn more.”

Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., has criticized the Biden administration for its “lack of communication” regarding Montana’s airspace closure and recent shootings.

“The top priority should be the safety and security of the American people and keeping the American people informed is a key part of fulfilling that duty,” Daines said in a statement. “President Biden owes the Montanans and the country an immediate and full explanation. Without information, the public and media must rely on leaks, speculation, and worse, any misinformation from foreign governments.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

