British Indians Thanks to Queen for Work During Covid Now Face Deportation

A group of residents in south-east London have promised to keep fighting after a beloved community member praised by the late Queen’s representative for his services to the COVID pandemic lost a legal visa battle and now faces deportation to India.

A group of Rotherhithe Residents has gathered more than 177,000 signatures through an online petition in support of Vimal Pandya, who came to the UK on a student visa from India but was in trouble after his educational institution lost its license to sponsor foreign students.

The 42-year-old recently lost a hearing in an immigration tribunal and is now in talks with his lawyers about a way forward.

We are desperate. He was devastated. But we will not give up the fight if we can find a way forward, residents said in a Change.Org petition update last week.

Vimal has always shown how much he cares about the Rotherhithe community where he has lived for 11 years. Many of us have benefited from his help and support over the years, so we are fighting to prevent him from being unjustly deported, they say.

Pandya, who arrived in the UK from India in 2011 to study, was denied re-entry in April 2014 after returning home to pick up a seriously ill relative to her parents.

A British Border Guard official informed him that the university he was enrolled in had lost its sponsorship, but the university and Home Office reportedly did not inform him.

They then faced an uphill battle to resolve the issue, with no access to their original passports and other documents. Since then, he has spent thousands of pounds to legalize his immigration status and complete his education, plus thousands of pounds in lost college tuition and mounting debt burdens.

While waiting for permission to continue his research, Vimal has become an integral part of the Rotherhithe community. Now he is truly indispensable and we do not want him to leave, said his local supporters.

During the pandemic, Pandya was hired as a local shopkeeper and worked tirelessly, dedicating every waking hour to ensure that people in self-quarantine received regular food and essential supplies during the national lockdown.

His community service brought him to the attention of Greater London’s Lord Lieutenant, Sir Kenneth Olissa, who wrote to him on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II last February to thank him for his special efforts.

“Everything has passed legal boundaries and we must respect the state’s decision, but if someone has given so much to the state and received a reward from the Queen, I don’t see why they should be moved,” a resident told Southwark News. ‘.

London’s Bermondsey and Old Southwark district councilor Neil Coyle spoke strongly in favor of Pandya at a recent hearing, but the judge pointed out that the tribunal is bound by passed laws rather than the opinion of an MP.

