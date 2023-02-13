US military shoots down unidentified object over Great Lakes region





The U.S. military shot down another unidentified object on Sunday, this time over the Great Lakes region, federal and state officials said Sunday.

A congressional source briefed on the matter told CBS News that the Department of Defense is confident there was no collateral damage. Later Sunday, the Ministry of Defense confirmed that there was no collateral damage.

On February 4, the United States shot down a balloon over the coast of South Carolina that had been drifting across the United States for several days. This balloon originated in China and the United States said it was carrying surveillance equipment. China insisted the balloon was an airship that had veered off course and that the United States had “overreacted” by shooting it down.

Sunday’s shooting marked the third unidentified object to be shot down over the United States and Canada in three days. US officials shot down a “high altitude object” flying over Alaska on Friday, and an unidentified object was shot down by Canada on Saturday.

The Pentagon is seen from Air Force One as it flies over Washington, March 2, 2022. U.S. officials say an ‘unidentified object’ was shot down on Sunday for the third time in as many days, this time in- over Lake Huron after previous attacks. in Alaska and Canada. Patrick Semansky/AP

Melissa Dalton, assistant secretary of defense for homeland defense and hemispheric affairs, said Sunday the recent objects posed not a kinetic military threat, but their path and proximity to sensitive Department of Defense sites, and the he altitude at which they were flying could be a danger to civil aviation.

Dalton and General Glen VanHerck, commander of US Northern Command and North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORTHCOM/NORAD), said the US military has not been able to determine what these objects are. When asked by reporters if the objects could be extraterrestrials, VanHerck said they “didn’t rule anything out.”

Dalton said since the original Chinese spy balloon was spotted, the United States has taken a closer look at airspace at higher altitudes, including improving radar.

A senior Biden administration official said NORTHCOM/NORAD on Saturday detected another radar contact over Montana. On Sunday, NORTHCOM/NORAD regained radar contact and detected that the Montana unmanned object was over Wisconsin and Michigan. VanHerck said it was likely, but not yet confirmed, that it was the same object over Montana and the Great Lakes region.

The object was about 20,000 feet above Lake Huron, the senior administration official said.

The object’s trajectory and altitude raised concerns, the administration official said, and, out of an abundance of caution, President Biden ordered it shot down. There was no indication the object had surveillance capabilities – but that cannot be ruled out, the official said. He was not assessed as a military threat to anything on the ground, the official added.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said the Michigan National Guard is “standing by” and has been in contact with the federal government about the object.

“I have been in touch with DOD regarding operations in the Great Lakes region today,” tweeted Rep. Jack Bergman, who represents Michigan’s Upper Peninsula and other parts of the upstate. “The US military has disabled another ‘object’ over Lake Huron.”

Representative Elissa Slotkin said the “object was shot down by US Air Force and National Guard pilots.”

“We are all interested in what exactly this object was and its purpose,” Slotkin tweeted. “As long as these things continue to cross the United States and Canada, I will continue to ask Congress to get a full briefing based on our exploitation of the wreckage.”

On Saturday, the Federal Aviation Administration temporarily closed some airspace in Montana for “Department of Defense business,” beginning around 4:20 p.m. PT for about an hour.

NORAD later said in a statement that the shutdown was due to the detection of a “radar anomaly” and that NORAD “sent fighter jets to investigate”. However, the aircraft “did not identify any objects to correlate to the radar hits.”

Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand tweeted on Sunday that she “unequivocally supports this action”.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told “This Week” on Sunday that it was “savage” that the United States had not been aware of the balloons until now.

“Now they’re learning a lot more,” Schumer said. “And the military and the intelligence services are focused like a laser on, first, collecting and accumulating information, then a full analysis of what happened before, what is happening now and of what might happen in the future. You can be sure that if U.S. interests or persons are at risk, they will take appropriate action.”

— Eleanor Watson, Faris Tanyos, Rebecca Kaplan, Kristin Brown and Nancy Cordes contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/unidentified-object-shot-down-great-lakes-region-lake-huron-sunday-2023-02-12/

