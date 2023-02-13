US military shoots down ‘unidentified object’ over Lake Huron – NBC New York





A US fighter jet shot down an unidentified object over Lake Huron on Sunday on the orders of President Joe Biden. It was the fourth such attack in eight days and the latest military strike in a series of extraordinary events over US airspace that Pentagon officials say has no precedent in peacetime.

Part of the reason for the repeated shootings is a heightened alert following a China spy balloon that emerged over US airspace in late January, said General Glen VanHerck, head of NORAD and US Northern Command, during a briefing with journalists.

Since then, fighter jets also shot down objects over Canada and Alaska last week. Pentagon officials said they posed no security threat, but so little was known about them that Pentagon officials were not ruling out anything, not even UFOs.

We’ve taken a closer look at our airspace at those altitudes, including upgrading our radar, which may at least partially explain the increase, said Melissa Dalton, assistant secretary of defense for homeland defense.

US authorities have made it clear that they constantly monitor unknown radar returns, and it is not uncommon to close airspace as a precaution to assess them. But the unusually assertive response raised questions about whether such a use of force was warranted, especially since administration officials said the objects were of little national security concern and that the bombings were simply out of caution.

VanHerck said the United States had adjusted its radar to be able to track slower moving objects. With a few tweaks we were able to get a better categorization of radar tracks now,” he said, “and that’s why I think you see them, plus there’s an increased alert to look for that information. “

He added, “I believe this is the first time in United States or United States airspace that NORAD or United States Northern Command has taken kinetic action against an airborne object.”

When asked if officials had ruled out extraterrestrials, VanHerck replied, I haven’t ruled anything out at this point.

Pentagon officials said they were still trying to determine exactly what the objects were and said they had considered using the jets’ cannons instead of missiles, but that proved too difficult. They made a strong distinction between the three downed this weekend and the ball from China.

The extraordinary air defense activity began in late January, when a white orb that officials say originated in China appeared over the United States and hovered over the country for days before planes fighters shoot it down off Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. This event took place live. Since then, many Americans have been captivated by the drama unfolding in the skies as fighter jets scramble to shoot down objects.

The latest shot down was first detected Saturday night over Montana, but was initially thought to be an anomaly. Radar picked it up again on Sunday as it hovered over Michigan’s Upper Peninsula and passed over Lake Huron, Pentagon officials said Sunday.

US and Canadian authorities had restricted some of the airspace over the lake earlier on Sunday as planes were dispatched to intercept and try to identify the object. According to a senior administration official, the object was octagonal, with hanging ropes, but had no discernable payload. It was flying low at about 20,000 feet, said the official, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive matters.

Meanwhile, US officials were still trying to accurately identify two other objects downed by F-22 fighter jets and scrambled to determine if China was responsible as concerns escalated over what Washington called Beijing’s large-scale aerial surveillance program.

An object shot down over Canada’s Yukon on Saturday was described by US officials as a balloon significantly smaller than the balloon the size of three school buses hit by a missile on February 4. A flying object shot down over the remote north coast of Alaska on Friday was more cylindrical and described as a type of airship.

Both are believed to have a payload, either attached or suspended, according to officials who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing investigation. Officials were unable to say who threw the objects and were investigating their origin.

All three objects were much smaller in size, different in appearance and flew at lower altitudes than the alleged spy balloon that fell into the Atlantic Ocean after the US missile strike.

Officials said the other three objects were not compatible with China’s fleet of aerial surveillance balloons that have targeted more than 40 countries dating back at least to the Trump administration.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told ABC this week that US officials were working quickly to recover the debris. Using shorthand to describe the objects as balloons, he said US military and intelligence officials were laser-focused on gathering and accumulating information and then compiling a full analysis.

Ultimately, until a few months ago, we didn’t know about these balloons, Schumer, DN.Y., said of the spy program the administration has linked to the Liberation Army. people, the Chinese army. It’s wild that we didn’t know.

Eight days ago, F-22 jets shot down the big white balloon that had hovered over the United States for days at an altitude of about 60,000 feet. US officials immediately blamed China, saying the balloon was equipped to detect and collect intelligence signals and could maneuver on its own. White House officials said enhanced surveillance capabilities helped detect it.

China’s Foreign Ministry said the unmanned balloon was a civilian weather blimp that veered off course. Beijing said the United States overreacted by shooting him down.

Then on Friday, the North American Aerospace Defense Command, the combined U.S.-Canadian organization that provides shared defense of the airspace above both nations, detected and shot down an object near Deadhorse. , Alaska, sparsely populated.

Later that evening, NORAD detected a second object, flying high over Alaska, US officials said. It flew through Canadian airspace on Saturday and was over the remote Yukon Territory when it was shot down by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

In both of these incidents, the objects were flying at approximately 40,000 feet. The object on Sunday was flying at 20,000 feet.

The cases have heightened diplomatic tensions between the United States and China, raised questions about the extent of American surveillance of Beijing and sparked days of criticism from Republican lawmakers over the administrations’ response.

The United States shot down a Chinese surveillance balloon off the coast of Carolina, according to a US official.

