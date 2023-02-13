



Rishi Sunak faces defeat in the Senate for trying to repeal clean water regulations that protect swimmers and wildlife as part of post-Brexit European Union bureaucracy.

Colleagues are preparing to block government plans to repeal the Bathing Water Regulations and the Water Framework Directive under a new retained EU legislative bill passing parliament.

The bill aims to remove around 4,000 EU laws from UK legislation by the end of this year, to ensure rules inherited from Brussels do not become outdated relics dragging Britain down.

An amendment was introduced into the bill to ensure that two clean water regulations introduced by Brussels when the UK was still a member of the EU are exempted from broader European law.

That’s after i and sister publication New Scientist launched a campaign to save Britain’s rivers to rescue the country’s waterways from the effects of pollution.

The government has been forced to back down on the amount of raw sewage that water companies can pump into waterways after a similar rebellion by the lords over environmental legislation led by the Duke of Wellington in 2021.

A Conservative colleague said sentiment within the House of Lords over the river pollution issue was deep, meaning the prime minister was likely to face serious rebellion.

The whipping would be a concern, the Conservatives said, given that the Duke of Wellington recently supported amendments to river pollution and the government lost the fight.

If the government is defeated in the Lords, the Minister must find a way to overturn the government in the Commons.

This would heighten the threat of Tory rebellion, with many of the rivers affected by sewage running through the Conservative constituency being targeted by Liberal Democrats due to waterway contamination.

A Conservative MP said he was concerned he could lose his vote in the next election over water pollution issues after several Conservatives came under criticism from the opposition for allowing sewage to be dumped into rivers under an environmental bill.

“I get very upset when I hear that what we were trying to do is make a bad situation so much better, and I made it worse,” Backventure said.

Earlier this month, ministers accepted an amendment to the UK Infrastructure Bank bill that would prevent taxpayers’ money from going to water companies unless a sufficiently costly and timely plan is put in place to stop discharging sewage into rivers.

Peer Baroness Bakewell of the Liberal Democrats, who introduced the amendment, said: This is short-sighted politics at its worst, prioritizing political posture over the well-being of our rivers, lakes and swimmers.

It is reckless and irresponsible to risk these regulations.

The Water Framework Directive has been the main legislation for water protection in Europe since 2000 and covers all inland and coastal waters by setting regulatory standards that each Member State must comply with.

Likewise, the Bath Water Code requires City Councils to display information about the cleanliness of designated bathing areas.

Ministers are under intense pressure to do more to stop the millions of liters of sewage that water companies pump into Britain’s rivers and seas each year.

Environment Minister Thrse Coffey drew criticism from green groups last month after announcing the government’s updated environmental improvement plan, which promised to halt emissions to rivers and coastlines by 2050.

But ministers are under pressure to go further, and Conservative MPs in certain areas have warned it is increasingly becoming a political battleground for them.

A government spokesman said: “This government has no plans to ease restrictions protecting our waters.” In recent years, we’ve stepped up this, including new key mandates on water companies to address storm flooding.

As we have made clear, reviewing the EU legislation we have maintained will not sacrifice the UK’s already high standards and environmental protection will not be downgraded.

