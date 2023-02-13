US military shoots down unidentified object over Lake Huron





WASHINGTON US military leaders said Sunday they do not know the exact nature and purpose of the airborne objects downed over the United States and Canada since Friday.

Unlike a balloon shot down off South Carolina on Feb. 4, described by officials as a spy plane, it’s unclear how the newer objects stay aloft and move, Gen. Glen VanHerck, commander of the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and the US Northern Command (USNORTHCOM), said Sunday at a press conference.

“I’m not going to categorize them as balloons,” he said. “They were called objects for a reason. I can’t categorize how they stay in the air.”

After the briefing, a defense official added that there were no indications of aliens or extraterrestrial activity with these recent takedowns.

Earlier, when asked about this possibility, VanHerck refused to rule it out. I’ll let the intelligence community and the counterintelligence community figure that out,” he said.

An unidentified object shot down over Lake Huron on Sunday, the fourth flying object in less than two weeks to be shot down over North American airspace, was described earlier Sunday by a senior government official. administration as an octagonal structure with hanging ropes but no noticeable payload.

VanHerck described the objects shot down Friday, Saturday and Sunday by North American forces as being similar in size and shape. One problem to get a better description, he said, is that fighter jets travel at relatively high speeds when eyes are on them, around 200 mph relative to objects that are in the air. but almost static.

Those three people remained a mystery unlike the Feb. 4 dismantling of planes believed to belong to the People’s Republic of China, Melissa Dalton, assistant secretary of defense for homeland defense and hemispheric affairs, said during Sunday’s briefing.

The PRC spy balloon was of course different in that we know precisely what it was, she said.

In a statement Sunday afternoon, the Pentagon confirmed that an F-16 fighter firing an AIM9x missile shot down the last object at 2:42 p.m. at approximately 20,000 feet.

President Joe Biden issued the order based on recommendations from military leaders after the object’s trajectory and altitude raised concerns about risks to civil aviation. It was deemed not to be a military threat, but it may have had surveillance capabilities, the statement said.

On Saturday evening, NORAD and US Northern Command reported that fighter jets had been dispatched to investigate a radar-detected anomaly in the airspace over Montana, but said they were not in able to visualize objects.

On Sunday, VanHerck said the overnight recurrence of an anomaly prompted military officials to come up with a game plan as it was tracked to Lake Huron on Sunday.

“The go-ahead was given to engage the target and eventually it was shot down about 15 nautical miles east of the Upper Peninsula of Lake Huron,” the general said.

The Pentagon said in its statement Sunday that NORAD was able to track the anomaly visually and by radar. “Based on its flight path and data, we can reasonably connect this object to the radar signal picked up over Montana, which flew near sensitive DOD sites,” he said.

The location of the shooting was chosen to minimize risk to those on the ground and to improve the chances of recovering debris, the statement said. There were no indications that civilians were injured or otherwise affected, he added.

The Federal Aviation Administration briefly closed airspace over Lake Michigan on Sunday to support Pentagon activities, the agency said in a statement. The airspace has been reopened.

Rep. Jack Bergman, R-Mich., whose district includes the area where the object was shot, tweeted that he had been notified and in a later post called the response “decisive action, using the right equipment”.

He also noted the challenges that debris recovery could present. “Lake Huron is very, very cold this time of year. They’re going to have to use special diving skills to get down there.”

Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., tweeted earlier Sunday, “Object was shot down by US Air Force and National Guard pilots. all interested in what exactly this object was and its [sic] purpose.” She added that she would continue to ask Congress for a full briefing.

After news broke that the object had been shot down, Sens. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., and Ron Johnson, R-Wis., tweeted that the Pentagon informed them that an object over Lake Huron had been shot down.

After China’s surveillance balloon was shot down this month, the US military is now looking at a wider range of radar data as it surveys North American airspace and examines more objects and objects smaller than it might have filtered as clutter in the past, two U.S. defense officials said. The Washington Post was first to report the change.

It remains unclear if the military is now spotting objects that were present but not noticed or if there are new aerial objects that were not present before.

A US defense official said NORAD is looking at more raw radar data than before.

The simplest comparison is an online search for a car, when you use filters for color, model, etc., and you see the search results, then go back and say, Turn filter off color, and you see more options, the manager said. NBC News. The data was still there, but due to the way we process radar data into visualizations for decision making, some of that data was eliminated. Let’s actively adjust this process now to refine how we see, which of course affects what we see.

We don’t know yet if these phenomena have been there for a while and only seeing them now or if it’s new,” the official added. “Between object recovery data and going through our engineering radar data , we are working on a better understanding. .”

On February 4, an F-22 Raptor shot down a Chinese surveillance balloon with a missile off the coast of South Carolina near Myrtle Beach.

Then, on Friday, the US military shot down a “high-altitude object” flying over Alaskan airspace and Arctic waters. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby described the object, flying at about 40,000 feet, as about the size of a small car.

And on Saturday, an American fighter jet shot down another unidentified object over Canada on the orders of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

CORRECTION (February 12, 2023, 10:53 PM ET): A previous version of this article inaccurately stated that it was clear to officials that the object shot down on February 4 was a Chinese spy balloon. It was Melissa Dalton, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Homeland Defense and Hemispheric Affairs, not General Glen VanHerck.

