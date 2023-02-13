US shoots down mystery object near Canadian border





WASHINGTON, Feb 12 (Reuters) – U.S. military warplanes shot down an octagonal object over Lake Huron on Sunday, the Pentagon said, the latest incident since a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon put security forces North Americans on high alert.

It was the fourth flying object shot down over North America by a US missile in just over a week. China’s Foreign Ministry said it had no information on the last three flying objects shot down by the United States.

US Air Force General Glen VanHerck, who is tasked with protecting US airspace, told reporters that the military was unable to identify which three objects were most recent, how they stay in the air or where they come from.

“We call them objects, not balloons, for a reason,” said VanHerck, chief of North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and Northern Command.

VanHerck said he would not rule out aliens or any other explanation.

“I will let the intelligence community and the counterintelligence community figure that out,” he said.

Another defense official, speaking on condition of anonymity, later said the military had seen no evidence the objects were extraterrestrial.

On orders from President Joe Biden, an American F-16 fighter shot down the object at 2:42 p.m. local time over Lake Huron on the Canada-U.S. border, Pentagon spokesman the Brigadier General Patrick Ryder, in an official statement.

While not posing a military threat, the object could have potentially interfered with domestic air traffic as it was moving at 20,000 feet (6,100 m), and it could have had surveillance capabilities, Ryder said. .

The object appeared to be octagonal in structure, with hanging ropes but no discernible payload, said a US official speaking on condition of anonymity.

The object is believed to be the same one recently detected over Montana near sensitive military sites, shutting down US airspace, the Pentagon said. The military will attempt to recover the downed object over Lake Huron for more information, VanHerck told reporters.

He said he probably fell in Canadian waters.

The incident has raised questions about the wave of unusual objects that have appeared in North American skies in recent weeks and sparked tensions with China.

“We need the facts about their origin, their purpose and why their frequency is increasing,” said U.S. Representative Debbie Dingell, one of several Michigan lawmakers who have applauded the military for shooting down the object. .

US officials identified the first object as a Chinese surveillance balloon and shot it down off South Carolina on February 4. On Friday, a second object was shot down over the pack ice near Deadhorse, Alaska. And a third object was destroyed over the Yukon in Canada on Saturday, with investigators still searching for wreckage.

“Citizen safety is our top priority and that is why I have made the decision to have this unidentified object shot down,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on Sunday.

North America has been on guard against aerial intrusions after China’s eye-catching white airship appeared above American skies earlier this month.

The 200-foot-tall (60-meter-tall) balloon – which the Americans have accused Beijing of using to spy on the United States – caused an international incident, leading Secretary of State Antony Blinken to cancel a planned trip to China only a few hours before his departure.

Pentagon officials said they have been watching radars more closely since then.

Surveillance fears appear to have U.S. officials on high alert.

Twice in 24 hours, US officials closed airspace – only to reopen it quickly.

On Sunday, the Federal Aviation Administration briefly closed space over Lake Michigan. On Saturday, the US military dispatched fighter jets to Montana to investigate a radar anomaly.

China denies the first balloon was used for surveillance and says it was a civilian research craft. He condemned the United States for shooting him down off South Carolina last Saturday.

US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told US broadcaster ABC that US officials believe two of the latest objects were smaller balloons than the original.

The White House said only that the recently shot objects “didn’t look much like” the Chinese balloon, echoing Schumer’s description as “much smaller”.

“We will not definitively characterize them until we can recover the debris, which we are working on,” a spokesperson said.

DEBRIS IN A REMOTE LOCATION

Canadian counterparts trying to piece together what was shot over the Yukon may have their own challenges. The territory is a sparsely populated region in the far northwest of Canada, which borders Alaska. It can get brutally cold in the winter, but the temperatures are unusually mild for this time of year, which could make the recovery effort easier.

Republican lawmaker Mike Turner, who sits on the US House Armed Services Committee, suggested the White House may be overcompensating for what he described as its previously lax oversight of US airspace.

“They seem somewhat ready to fire,” Turner told CNN on Sunday. “I would rather they were trigger-happy than permissive.”

Republicans have criticized the Biden administration for its handling of the alleged Chinese spy balloon incursion, saying it should have been shot down much sooner.

Reporting by Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali; Additional reporting by Steve Scherer in Ottawa, David Shepardson and Andrea Shalal in Washington, Dan Whitcomb in Los Angeles and Martin Quin Pollard in Beijing; Written by Andy Sullivan and Raphael Satter; Editing by Tim Ahmann, Lisa Shumaker and Toby Chopra

