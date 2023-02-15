How a Chinese ‘spy balloon’ tricked the US into skimming the skiesExBulletin





In this image released by the US Navy, sailors assigned to Assault Craft Unit 4 prepare material recovered off Myrtle Beach, SC, in the Atlantic Ocean after a Chinese balloon was shot down at high altitude, to transport him to the FBI, at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek in Virginia Beach, Va., on February 10. Ryan Seelbach/US Navy/via AP .

Trade war, semiconductors, human rights: in recent years, the US-China relationship has been rocked by successive geopolitical crises that have strained the dynamic between two of the most powerful countries in the world.

Now a balloon threatens to derail any possibility of diplomatic detente, with Beijing also accusing the United States of sending balloons to China.

The United States and China have traded fiery allegations of extensive aerial surveillance programs and injected a new source of mistrust and animosity between the two countries.

The balloon’s appearance earlier this month also prompted the US to shoot down other ‘unidentified objects’ in the sky and sparked a fresh wave of criticism in Washington, with Republicans accusing President Joe Biden of failing to act quickly enough or fail to provide enough transparency.

Here is an overview of what has happened so far.

February 2: A senior US defense official tells reporters that the United States is tracking a flying object and has “very high confidence” that the object is a high-altitude Chinese balloon and is flying over sensitive sites to collect information.

A Chinese spy balloon over the United States is alarming but not surprising

The level of espionage directed against our country by Beijing has dramatically escalated and brazenly over the past 5 years

— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) February 2, 2023

The pressure inside immediately begins to rise. Florida Republican Senator Marco Rubio tweets that the incident is “alarming but not surprising”.

February 3: In a rare expression of contrition, China says it “regrets the airship’s inadvertent entry into American airspace.” He insists the balloon was not there to spy on US military sites, but was a civilian airship sent for research purposes and had accidentally drifted over the United States due to weather currents.

Beijing’s apology comes less than 24 hours before Secretary of State Antony Blinken is scheduled to travel to Beijing to meet China’s top leader, Xi Jinping. Washington cancels the long-awaited trip. China responds by saying that no such trip has even been announced.

February 4: An American fighter jet shoots down the balloon as it drifts over open water off the coast of South Carolina. China calls the fall of its balloon an “obvious overreaction” and continues to insist that the balloon was a civilian research airship.

February 6: China admits another high-altitude balloon, spotted over Latin America, belongs to it and says the airship was also carrying out weather research.

Similar balloons were spotted as early as 2019, over Japan. Last winter, the US Air Force in Hawaii dispatched jets to intercept an “unmanned balloon” off the island of Kauai. The head of Taiwan’s Central Meteorological Bureau claims that several balloons similar to the one shot down by the United States appeared in Taiwan’s airspace, but later backtracked on his statement.

February 8: The US State Department tells reporters that the downed Chinese balloon is part of a “fleet” of balloons overseen by the People’s Liberation Army. Photos of the balloon, officials said, showed it had equipment on board that a normal weather balloon wouldn’t need, including large solar panels, multiple antennas and sensors for intelligence monitoring.

February 9: The United States informs diplomats from 40 countries of the Chinese balloon it has shot down. On Capitol Hill, both houses of Congress receive classified briefings on the incident. House Passes Unanimous Resolution Condemning China’s Alleged Surveillance of the United States

A high-altitude balloon floats over Billings, Montana on February 1. Larry Mayer/The Billings Gazette/via AP .

rock legend Larry Mayer/The Billings Gazette/via AP

February 10: Friction between the United States and China over balloons continues to escalate. The United States is sanctioning six Chinese civilian aerospace companies that it says support Beijing’s military surveillance efforts.

February 10-12: The United States shoots down three unidentified objects in as many days, all found in North American airspace.

Asked by NPR’s Michel Martin what he knows about these objects, Representative Jim Himes of the House Intelligence Committee said: “It could just be residual experiments that have been done by anyone, frankly. Could actually to be active weather balloons. I’m relatively confident that they pose no threat to the people of the United States or our national security in any way.

February 13: China retaliates with its own balloon claims, accusing the United States of flying its own balloons at high altitudes in Chinese airspace, without permission from Beijing, more than 10 times since January 2022.

Wang Wenbin, a spokesman for China’s foreign ministry, said it shows the US is “undoubtedly the biggest repeat offender and surveillance empire in the world”. The US National Security Council denies the allegations.

“We don’t send spy balloons over China, period,” Blinken told NPR’s Morning Edition, in response to China’s accusation.

And the White House separately reassures the Americans: “There are no longer any indications of extraterrestrials or extraterrestrial activity with these recent dismantlings”, declared the press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre during her daily press briefing. .

February 14: The US military claims to have recovered the main sensors from the downed Chinese balloon. The senators receive a classified briefing on the unidentified objects, with members of both sides leaving the briefing saying they are assured that the wave of unidentified floating objects downed by American planes in recent days does not pose an immediate threat to Americans. But some are urging Biden administration officials to share more information with the public after a classified briefing.

Emily Feng reported from Taipei. Lexie Shapitl reported from Washington, DC Vincent Ni and Padmananda Rama contributed to this report from Washington, DC

