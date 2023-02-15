UK wages grow faster than expected but lag behind inflation.





Official figures that the Bank of England (BoE) will be watching closely ahead of its next interest rate decision show that wage growth in the UK increased significantly more than expected in the three months to December, but remained below inflation.

Average regular salary growth, excluding bonuses, rose at an annualized rate of 6.7% over the last three months of 2022, up from a revised 6.5% over the three months to November.

This is higher than the 6.5% expected by economists polled by Reuters. The National Statistical Office said it was the highest regular wage increase since records began in 2001, excluding the COVID-19 pandemic period.

British economist Ashley Webb of Capital Economics said the BoE would become increasingly concerned about the persistence of domestic inflationary pressures.

The market expects a rate hike of 0.25 percentage point at the Central Bank Monetary Policy Committee meeting on March 23.

Once again, salaries have grown faster in the private sector than in public sector workers, one of the factors behind the wave of strike action in recent months. Average regular salary growth in the private sector was 7.3% over the last three months of 2022 and 4.2% in the public sector.

ONS Director of Economics and Statistics Darren Morgan said: Overall, though, wages continue to outpace due to rising prices.

Salary growth in both sectors is still below inflation at 10.5%. Adjusted for inflation, regular pay fell 2.5% per year.

Rachel Gomez, senior economist at Think-tank Pro Bono Economics, said, “The national wage squeeze is now in its 15th month.

Reflecting unusually high bonuses in 2021, when inflation began to rise, wage growth including bonuses slowed to 5.9%, the lowest level since the summer, in the three months to December and declined 3.1% in real terms.

Falling real wages were behind the 843,000 lost working days in December due to labor disputes, the highest since 2011, according to ONS data. The figure for the second half of 2022 was nearly 2.4 million, the highest in more than 30 years.

The labor market remained tight. The unemployment rate was flat at 3.7% in the three months to December, up just 0.2 percentage point from the historical low of 3.5% reached in the summer.

Total employment in the three months to December was up 74,000 from the previous three months, stronger than analysts’ forecast of 40,000.

Inactivity, which tracks people not looking for work, also declined in the final quarter, partially reversing gains over the past three years that have contributed to labor shortages and wage pressure.

Nye Cominetti, chief economist at the Resolution Foundation, said the drop in inactivity was especially welcome as the prime minister expects to further increase workforce participation in the upcoming budget.

Jobs continued to decline, but well above historical averages.

Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt said of the data that “unemployment rates near record lows in a difficult time is an encouraging sign that our labor market is gaining momentum”.

The best thing we can do to raise people’s wages is stick to our plan to cut inflation in half this year.

